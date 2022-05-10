"He was guaranteed a spot in my rotation" - New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was not surprised by Nestor Cortes' latest triumph, claims he always believed in pitcher's abilities

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone clarified in an interview that he always had faith and confidence in pitcher Nestor Cortes' abilities. The 27-year-old hurler out of Surigdero de Batabano, Cuba, has been dominant this year.

Cortes carries a 1-1 record through six starts for an ERA of 1.41 and a WHIP of 0.97 striking out 42 batters and only issuing five runs so far. Club manager Aaron Boone reaffirmed his trust in the young pitcher in an interview after the New York Yankees' 1-0 win against the Texas Rangers yesterday.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks "He was guaranteed a spot in my rotation. I'm not surprised at all by this."



Boone's confidence in Nestor has always been there "He was guaranteed a spot in my rotation. I'm not surprised at all by this."Boone's confidence in Nestor has always been there https://t.co/3VV7E2h81Y

"He was guaranteed a spot in my rotation. I'm not surprised at all by this." - Aaron Boone via Talkin' Yanks

The pitcher has been instrumental in the Yankees' pitching rotation and is only behind the brilliant Los Angeles Dodgers pitching crew in team statistics. Cortes has always been known for his funky antics when pitching, but this year, it seems like he's dead serious and wants to dominate opposing batters. It's evidenced by his immaculate inning, only the 106th immaculate inning in baseball history.

During a season in which the eyes of the fans are on ace Gerrit Cole, Cortes is proving to be the real deal. He almost tossed a no-hitter yesterday against the Rangers before Texas outfielder Eli White singled in the top of the eighth inning.

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees this season

Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees

The Yankees have been dominant out of the gate. They have the best record in baseball at 20-8. Statistically speaking, they are one of the most well-rounded teams in baseball as both their pitching and batting have been consistent throughout the early stages of the season.

"@markdero7 hits the Skybox to analyze their dynamic bullpen on #MLBCentral." - @ MLB Network

The Yankees have the most consistent bullpen in all of the majors this season. Their bullpen is sporting a 2.31 ERA with 116 strikeouts and has 11 saves, the latter stat is tied for third-best in the majors.

The Bronx Bombers are on the hunt for their 28th World Series title, and the way things stand, they look to be in prime position to at least make it to the World Series. Time will tell if their consistency and health can endure this season. If they continue to be this consistent and resilient throughout the year, the American League might just have its first World Series winner since 2018.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt