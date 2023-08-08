Nevada vs Utah Little League World Series 2023: Start time, TV and streaming details

Little League World Series action continues on Tuesday night as Nevada (represented by Henderson Little League) will square off against Utah (Snow Canyon Little League).

"Good luck boys! The Henderson 12-year-olds take on Utah Tuesday night as they look to move another step closer to Williamsport and the Little League World Series. STORY:" - @FOX5Vegas

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tuesday's game will be a pivotal one in the Little League World Series Mountain Region, as the winner of Nevada and Utah will punch their ticket to the regional championship. The loser will match up against Montana, with the winner advancing to the championship game.

The game will begin at 9 pm ET (6 pm PST) and will be held at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, California. Both teams enter Tuesday night's action undefeated, with both easily advancing to the semi-final round.

En route to a berth in the semi-finals, Nevada defeated Montana 6-1 in the opening round. On the other side of the bracket, Utah crushed Wyoming 12-2 to earn their spot in the semis.

How to watch the semi-final match between Utah and Nevada

For those hoping to catch all of the action, the game will be broadcast live on ESPN. If viewers do not have access to ESPN, the game will also be available on the streaming service Fubo, which offers a free trial for new users.

RJ Sports Cards _BuyMyCards4You @MikeandLily_UFC Anyone else watching the LLWS Regional tournaments today on ESPN+? Some VERY good games! Several came down to the final pitch. Great day of games.

"Anyone else watching the LLWS Regional tournaments today on ESPN+? Some VERY good games! Several came down to the final pitch. Great day of games." - @MikeandLily_UFC

Utah and Nevada played each other in the Mountain Region Championship of the Little League World Series last season

"THEY DID IT! Utah beats Nevada to advance to the #littleleagueworldseries in Williamsport for the first time ever! #utah #LLWS" - @RuralUtahSports

Last year, Utah and Nevada faced off in the Mountain Region Championship, with Utah walking away with a 7-2 victory to reach the Little League World Series for the first time in their history.