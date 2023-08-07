Little League World Series Bracket 2023: Format, top teams, how to watch, and more

The Little League World Series is officially underway. Teams from all across the world will gather together to try and stake their name in the LLWS history and become the latest world champion.

Here is the official Little League World Series bracket:

The official Little League World Series bracket (Image via their website)

The regional qualifiers will be held from August 5-1 and the official tournament takes place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from August 16-27.

How to watch Little League World Series and what teams are in it

Naturally, ESPN has it on live television. If you don't have cable, though, there are still ways to watch all games being broadcast on ESPN.

When is the Little League World Series?

Fubo (free trial), DirecTV Stream (free trial) and other live television surrogates such as Hulu or Prime have many of the Little League games. You can also sign up for one month of ESPN+ for $10 and stream it that way. All games should be on ESPN+.

There are top teams competing in qualifiers right now. When the finalists are named, they will be the teams to watch as they will be moving on and others will go home.

Albuquerque, Midland, Hamilton and Torrington have been teams to watch in the United States qualifiers thus far, but will they be able to keep their runs going to the official tournament? Tune in to ESPN to find out.