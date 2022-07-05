"Never fail to amaze me" "Embarrassing to watch" - Texas Rangers fans stunned after blowing ninth inning lead to Baltimore Orioles

The Texas Rangers were leading the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 going into the bottom of the ninth and ended up losing in humiliating fashion. The Orioles tied up the game in the ninth and won it in the 10th. They won the game off a hit, but not the type of hit you'd expect.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The Orioles win on a walk-off hit by pitch and Jorge Mateo limps to first base surrounded by his teammates The Orioles win on a walk-off hit by pitch and Jorge Mateo limps to first base surrounded by his teammates https://t.co/EF4csirs9X

This is not the type of loss you often see at the major league level. It's an especially terrible way to lose after having a ninth-inning lead. The Texas Rangers fell to fourth in the division with this loss and significantly hurt their chances of catching the Houston Astros. Unfortunately, this has become a common sight for Rangers fans.

Luis @luisslsx @Rangers Never fail to amaze me get rid of the whole damn pen @Rangers Never fail to amaze me get rid of the whole damn pen

The three teams battling for second in the American League West behind the Houston Astros are unlikely to catch them. The chance of another team winning the division is becoming less and less probable.

The Rangers fanbase is having a tough time coming to terms with this loss, especially given who defeated them.

The Baltimore Orioles appear to finally be on the rise, but that is a small comfort to Ranger fans following this loss. Any time a lead is blown, it will evoke strong emotions and create doubt about the team's long-term outlook.

The majority of the fanbase has accepted that their team will unlikely make the postseason, but they don't support the team any less. The Texas Rangers have a passionate fanbase that just wants to watch winning baseball.

Consistent losses make a fanbase lose hope.

There are ways to improve the team in the short-term, but any changes to reshape the team will have to come in the off-season. There are just too many holes to fill before the trade deadline.

P1 Box @callme_box @Rangers I swear to everything. WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THE @Rangers TO LEARN? It’s pitching and defense. It’s always been pitching and defense. It will always be pitching and defense. FFS this is your job and you don’t understand this? Nah let’s drop 500 mil on … not pitching and defense. @Rangers I swear to everything. WHAT WILL IT TAKE FOR THE @Rangers TO LEARN? It’s pitching and defense. It’s always been pitching and defense. It will always be pitching and defense. FFS this is your job and you don’t understand this? Nah let’s drop 500 mil on … not pitching and defense.

At the end of the day, this is only one game in a very long MLB season. The causes of the loss, however, are emblematic of a season of struggles.

Wes @Wesleymander @Rangers Embarrassing sloppy game we deserved to lose. @Rangers Embarrassing sloppy game we deserved to lose.

Losing to the Baltimore Orioles after leading in the ninth inning is an ideal time to take out the panic button. The team hasn't hit the button yet, but fans have it on the table and are hovering over it.

