"Never give up" "Way to keep working to live out your dream" - fans reacts to Kansas City Royals pitcher Jose Cuas inspirational comeback to the majors

The Kansas City Royals faced off against the Cleveland Guardians in the second game of a three-game series in Cleveland. Daniel Lynch got the start for the Royals and struggled mightily, going just four innings and allowing six earned runs. Cal Quantrill got the start for the Guardians and was excellent, going 6.1 innings and allowing three earned runs.

The Guardians won the game by a score of 8-3 against the Kansas City Royals. While the game was rather uneventful, one moment made all of the headlines. Jose Cuas of the Royals made his MLB debut at the age of 27 years old, and his path to the big leagues is inspiring.

Danny Vietti @DannyVietti José Cuas was released by the Brewers after struggling to convert to a pitcher.



In his debut, Cuas went one inning and allowed zero earned runs.

Jose Cuas' path to the MLB

Jose Cuas was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 11th round of the 2015 draft after playing baseball at the University of Maryland. Originally, Cuas was drafted as a third baseman/shortstop, but he would ultimately struggle at the plate and the Brewers decided to move him to pitcher.

Initially, Cuas struggled to transition to the pitcher position and was ultimatley released by the Brewers. After this, Cuas moved back to Brooklyn, where his family resides, and took a job at FedEx. It appeared that Cuas' baseball career was over, but his brother never gave up on him, and the two played catch every night.

Following this, Cuas played in the Independent League in 2018, where he played for the Long Island Ducks. Shortly after, he signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals in 2019.

Cuas then worked his way up the minors and made his major league debut yesterday. His is truly an inspiring story of resilience and perseverance. Here, we'll look at some of the best tributes to Cuas from fans across the baseball world.

This is quite an inspiring story of a person who never gave up on his dreams. This goes to show you that with hard work and belief in yourself, you can reach great goals. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

