"Never got the credit he deserved" - Mariners fans acknowledge Mike Zunino as former catcher announces retirement

Catcher Mike Zunino announced his retirement on Wednesday through an Instagram post by Wasserman Baseball.

Zunino was selected by the Seattle Mariners as the third overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He stayed with the Mariners till the 2018 season before moving on to the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he earned his first and only All-Star selection in 2021.

He last played for the Guardians before being released in June 2023. The Mariners' social media team wished Zunion a happy retirement.

That prompted many fans to take a dig at the team for how they handled him while he was there.

"Never got the credit he deserved," one fan said.

"S**ks the interns running this account have no idea how we ruined his career from the start 😭😭 enjoy retirement Z! Loved watching ya!" another fan said.

Mike Zunino acknowledges support from fans in retirement message

In a retirement message shared by Wasserman Baseball, Mike Zunino felt grateful for getting to play in the majors.

"With profound gratitude, I am announcing my retirement from Major League Baseball after 11 seasons,” Zunino says in the post.

“As I reflect on my career, I am appreciative of the support of the baseball community and those who have guided me along the way.”

He thanked his fellow teammates, fans and clubs for their immense support.

“While my time on the field has concluded, my passion for baseball remains as strong as ever, and I eagerly anticipate exploring new avenues to contribute to the sport.

"I am excited to bring what I have learned in the game to the next generation of MLB players and to give back to the game that has given so much to me."

Mike Zunino retires with a career .199 batting average and .271 on base percentage. His career numbers weren't that great, but he still racked up 149 homers and 18.3 fWAR.

Once a clubhouse leader in his later years, Zunino's statement indicates that he will continue to contribute to the game of baseball in other capacities.

