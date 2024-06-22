“Never let Walker pitch again”; “DFA Walker” - Phillies fans frustrated as pitching woes continue against Diamondbacks

The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their second straight game as they failed to get past the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Phils fought back, but their pitching woes continued since their previous loss against the Padres. In the last two games, they surrendered 10 runs to their opponent.

Taijuan Walker took the mound but suffered the loss after giving up four earned runs. Walker was rocked by the D'backs offense. The Phils provided support from the plate, but it was too late to pick up a win as the game ended with a 5-4 final score.

Phillies fans were unhappy with the team's pitching performance, and several fans blamed Walker. Fans took to social media as they voiced frustration with the team's pitching struggles.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at some of the fan reactions on X.

“Never let Walker pitch again,” wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

“DFA Walker,” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Get Walker out of the rotation," another fan added.

Comments continued to flow as fans blamed the Phillies for their loss.

"Braves swept the D'backs & yall couldn’t even win at home," one fan wrote.

"Taijuan Walker has to go. Don’t let him pitch again. This was a terrible performance by the team tonight, one fan chipped in.

"We’re going to have a scheduled loss every 5 days with Walker. 4 runs in 4 innings and that’s not even an abnormal outing," another fan chimed in.

Seranthony Dominguez fails to get the save for the Phillies

After Walker's struggle, the Phils had Seranthony Dominguez come in hoping to pick up a save. However, Dominguez fell short as the D'backs triumphed with their bats.

From the plate, Trea Turner went deep with a two-run homer for the first time since April 17. Turner was placed on the injured list due to his hamstring. Turner's return boosted the team's offense, but their pitching struggle was evident in the series opener.

Despite their loss, they hold the second-best record in the MLB. The loss is a minor setback for the team. The Phils hold the best record in the MLB with a 3.15 team ERA. The Yankees last loss boosted the team to the top position.