"Never look a wild horse in the mouth" "He hit him & ran" - Dodgers fans mock player who slapped Yasiel Puig during Winter League game in Venezuela

Even when it is not his fault, Yasiel Puig cannot seem to stay out of the headlines, even when it is outside of the MLB. The polarizing former outfielder of the Los Angeles Dodgers has been participating in the Venezuelan Winter League in an attempt to work his way back to the MLB.

Expand Tweet

It was during a recent Venezuelan Winter League game that footage of Yasiel Puig circulated on social media. This time, it was not the problematic outfielder who caused the outrage. During a dust-up between the two Venezuelan clubs, Puig can be seen in the middle of the incident, trying to prevent the two teams from fighting.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, a player from the opposing team can be seen throwing a slap at Puig, striking him in the face. The player, who was not identified in the video, quickly backs away from the former All-Star, as if avoiding any response from the powerful Cuban slugger.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since the video surfaced, many fans not only of the Los Angeles Dodgers but baseball in general have taken to social media to mock the opposing player. Puig, who was never known as someone who would back down during his MLB career likely sent fear into the other player, something that many fans believe happened.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There have been a number of reactions to the player who slapped Puig running away right after with some calling it a hit and run. Others have pointed out the former Cincinnati Reds slugger would likely have crushed the opposing player if he was not held back by his teammates.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yasiel Puig has continued his pursuit of returning to the MLB

It's been a bumpy road for Puig in recent years, slap in the face aside. The former All-Star has not appeared in an MLB game since 2019 when he was a member of the Cleveland Guardians. Since then, Yasiel Puig has worked his way across the globe in an attempt to return to the major leagues.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Since his final MLB game, Yasiel Puig has played in several different countries, including Mexico, South Korea, and the Dominican Republic. In response to the video of him being slapped in the Venezuelan Winter League, many Los Angeles Dodgers have said that they would gladly welcome him back to the club with one fan saying that he can serve as a bodyguard for Shohei Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.