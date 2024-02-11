"Never seen a guy returning from surgery that is so intentional" - Dodgers' Andrew Friedman hails Shohei Ohtani's work ethic

Shohei Ohtani's swift rise in MLB has brought him an outstanding reputation. The two-way star is one of the most loved players for various reasons, one being his work ethic.

The Los Angeles Dodgers President Andrew Friedman recently praised Ohtani for his work ethic and dedication. His commitment has already left a mark on the franchise. The team looks forward to a promising season, and the star is expected to play a crucial role in their success.

"Never seen a guy returning from surgery that is so intentional about every single thing they do," Friedman said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Freidman further said that, unlike many other players, he is dedicated to every swing he takes. The talented player does a pre-pitch routine between every pitch.

"Just how intentional every single thing he does is, whether it’s in the weight room, out on the field, that you can’t really fully appreciate until you see it,” Freidman continued.

The 29-year-old has impressed the Dodgers training staff even before spring training could begin.

Shohei Ohtani's predominant role for the Dodgers

The Dodgers have paid a significant amount for the MLB star. His role with the team remains predominant as they enter the upcoming season. The potential to contribute offensively and defensively has strengthened the team's roster and starting rotation.

Ohtani has a crucial role to play, but he already seems to be settling well with his new team. The talented player also has all the required support from the franchise. As far as pitching is concerned, he might not be able to take the mound just yet.

Since his elbow surgery, he has been taking things slow from the defensive end. However, it's probably just a matter of time for him to get back on track and continue being a two-way star. With Ohtani on the team, the Dodgers are one of the favorites to win the World Series.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.