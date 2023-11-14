In an interview with Steve Gelbs of SNY, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza discussed his early interactions with key players, such as star slugger Pete Alonso. Having served as a former Yankees bench coach under Aaron Boone, the newly appointed Mendoza brings a wealth of experience to the managerial role.

Mendoza, who takes the helm as the third Mets manager under the ownership of Steve Cohen, expressed his eagerness to connect with the core of the team. He revealed that he had engaged in discussions with prominent players like Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Edwin Diaz. The manager praised their talents and further, emphasized that they were simply "good human beings".

Mendoza particularly highlighted his conversation with star slugger Pete Alonso, describing it as a lengthy and positive exchange. He said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"With Pete Alonso, it felt like we were on the phone for 45 minutes and it felt like we could've kept going."

Expand Tweet

For Pete Alonso, a fan favorite and consistent performer, the dialogue holds added significance as he approaches unrestricted free agency after the 2024 season. Alonso has been a standout, and Mendoza's lengthy chat could signal a potential contract extension with the team.

New manager Carlos Mendoza will be looking to turn the Mets' trajectory

The Mets faced a challenging 2023 season, finishing 75-87 despite a record payroll projected at $346 million. The disappointing performance prompted significant changes - along with Carlos Mendoza, David Stearns was brought in as president of baseball operations.

Following the trade of aces Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer in the 2023 season, Carlos Mendoza will need to explore the pitching market.

Japanese pitching prodigy Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been rumored to be on the Mets' radar. Seen as a potential game-changer for the team's bullpen, Yamamoto's youth and talent could be the spark they need to challenge for the World Series.

The Mets will also be counting on key players like Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and Brandon Nimmo to anchor the team in the upcoming season. With owner Steve Cohen's unwavering dedication to the team, the Mets will aim to bounce back from a challenging year.