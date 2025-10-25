  • home icon
  "New Mr. Low leverage in town" "Pulling an Aaron Judge" - Fans stay unimpressed as Shohei Ohtani hits first career World Series home run

“New Mr. Low leverage in town” “Pulling an Aaron Judge” - Fans stay unimpressed as Shohei Ohtani hits first career World Series home run

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified Oct 25, 2025 04:12 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run home run against the Blue Jays but it only cut the deficit to seven runs (Source: Imagn)

Shohei Ohtani hit the first World Series home run of his career in an 11-4 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. He went 1-for-4 in the game with a two-run home run and a walk in the game.

In the top of the seventh inning, Tommy Edman drew a leadoff walk. One batter later, Ohtani swung on a 1-2, 85 mph curveball from Blue Jays reliever Braydon Fisher. The ball went deep into the right field bleachers and silenced the crowd at the Rogers Centre.

However, the dinger didn't trouble Toronto much as it had raced to an 11-2 lead at that point. Thus, Ohtani's home run received a lukewarm response from fans on X, who believed that the generational player emulated New York Yankees' Aaron Judge in showing up in non-clutch moments.

Here are a few reactions:

"Aaron Judge you can rest now brother, there’s a new Mr. Low leverage in town," a fan said.
"Pulling an Aaron Judge," a fan wrote.
"The Aaron Judge post season special," a fan stated.
"I'm crying, all he does is hit meaningless home runs in the playoffs," another fan said.
"If Judge did this at this point in the game, they would crucify him," a fan exclaimed.
"Doing his best Judge impression," a fan added.
Earlier in the game, in the top of the second inning, Ohtani grounded out on four pitches with the bases loaded against starter Trey Yesavage. He struck out twice, batting leadoff in the first and fifth innings.

The home run tied the Dodgers' two-way player for the postseason lead alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who also has 6 home runs. Ohtani hit 2 home runs in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Cincinnati Reds.

He went one better, hitting three blasts last week in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, while striking out ten batters as the team's starter. The Dodgers were leading 3-0 in the NLCS at that point.

Dave Roberts hints he expects more from Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, in the postgame interviews on Friday, stated that he liked his chances with Ohtani at the plate in the bases loaded situation in the second frame.

"The homer was nice," Roberts said via Dodger Blue. "Hopefully he can kind of build on that one. He's going to be alright. You like him with the bases loaded. Yesavage made a good pitch with the split down below. Shohei is going to be fine."

The Dodgers held a 2-0 lead before the Blue Jays tied the game in the bottom of the fourth via a Daulton Varsho home run. Toronto then hit 9 runs in the sixth inning, the third-highest tally in a single World Series inning in MLB history.

R. Nikhil Parshy

R. Nikhil Parshy

Twitter icon

Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.

The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.

As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.

Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes.

Edited by R. Nikhil Parshy
