The Toronto Blue Jays have further strengthened their staff heading into the 2023 season. This time, however, it was the coaching staff that got the boost as the organization hired former Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins skipper Don Mattingly as their bench coach.

"OFFICIAL: We're excited to announce that we've hired Don Mattingly as our Bench Coach. Welcome to the #BlueJays, Donnie Baseball! ⚾️" - @ Toronto Blue Jays

After former bench coach Casey Candaele was assigned as the Buffalo Bisons' (Toronto's Triple-A affiliate) manager, the position was up for grabs, and in came the legendary player and manager Mattingly to fill the gaps.

Mattingly also made it clear that he is ready to help the Blue Jays at all costs with his knowledge and experience of the game. "Donnie Baseball," as he was fondly called during his playing days, spent all of his years with the New York Yankees that bore him an AL MVP Award in 1985 amongst other accolades.

"New #BlueJays bench coach Don Mattingly said his most important conversations during the hiring process were with manager John Schneider: “My role, I look at, is I want to support John in anything he wants me to do.”" - @ Mitch Bannon

Toronto Blue Jays to get a boost from Mattingly's knowledge

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers

Don Mattingly's resume as a player is as good as any eligible soon-to-be Hall-of-Famer. One of the few people that had the honor of being assigned as the captain of the New York Yankees, Mattingly was a former MVP, a nine-time Gold Glover, a three-time Silver Slugger, a six-time All-Star, a batting champion, and had his famous No. 23 retired by the Yankees.

Mattingly started off his coaching career with the same club he spent all of his playing years with, first as a hitting coach, then transitioning to bench coach. In 2008, he joined his long-time Yankees manager in a move that saw the pair go to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mattingly was once again given the role of hitting coach before eventually becoming the Dodgers skipper in 2011.

He spent five seasons as the head coach of the Dodgers before moving to the Miami Marlins in 2016. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, Donnie Baseball won his first accolade as manager when he was named the NL Manager of the Year. Upon his contract expiry with the team, he was named the Toronto Blue Jays bench coach for 2023.

