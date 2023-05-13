Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt put on one of the best performances of his career against the Atlanta Braves. The former New York Mets pitchers shut out the Braves lineup over nine innings which resulted in a 3-0 victory for the Blue Jays.

What makes the feat even more impressive is that the Braves have been one of the best teams this season with their lineup firing on all cylinders. New York fans were shocked to see Bassitt's performance as he looked like a completely different player to the one who was in their team last year.

Chris Bassitt was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his MLB debut for them in 2014. He then went on to play for the Oakland Athletics and the New York Mets before signing for the Blue Rays as a free agent in December 2022. He seems to have transformed into a different player since joining the Blue Jays and is having a great run in the past few weeks.

Chris Bassitt's shutout against the Braves was the first one achieved by a Blue Jays player since Mark Buehrle in 2015, nearly eight years back. Bassitt seemed invincible on the night, cutting through a strong Braves lineup that included the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson and Austin Riley. Blue Jays manager John Schneider was full of praise for the ace pitcher after the game and pointed to the talent in the Braves lineup to highlight the audaciousness of the feat.

Fans across the MLB were impressed with Bassitt's performance and so were the Mets fans who had never witnessed this side of him when he played for them.

"Why does everyone who leaves NY just become this improved player," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Mets fans wondering where this was last October," added another.

Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays will look to carry their form into the next two games

After a disappointing couple of losses against the Philadelphia Phillies earlier in the week, the impressive win against the Atlanta Braves was a welcome change for the Toronto Blue Jays.

While Chris Bassitt remained humble as ever after the game, there is no doubt that he was the biggest factor in last night's victory. Now the challenge for the Blue Jays is to secure another win to take the series away from the Braves.

