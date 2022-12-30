The Mets hijacked Carlos Correa's deal in the eleventh hour, and the Giants were left hiding their faces in shock. Correa's deal with the Giants was almost certain until there was some discrepancy with his medical tests. Scott Boras and Steve Cohen, two behemoths of the sporting league, struck a deal immediately after the fallout with San Francisco, and Correa was tabled an offer he couldn't refuse.

Howie Rose, a radio broadcaster for the New York Mets on WCBS, took to Twitter on December 29 to talk about the Correa-Mets contract negotiations:

Howie Rose @HowieRose I have no idea how the Carlos Correa situation will be resolved, but it is noteworthy that little, if any specific information has leaked out. This is one of the most interesting byproducts of the new ownership. They are fiercely committed to keeping things air tight. I have no idea how the Carlos Correa situation will be resolved, but it is noteworthy that little, if any specific information has leaked out. This is one of the most interesting byproducts of the new ownership. They are fiercely committed to keeping things air tight.

When asked if he thought Correa would eventually sign with the Mets, Rose replied:

"No idea. That's the point."

But not everything seems hunky-dory now since the Mets are keeping the contract talks under wraps, and no one really knows what Carlos Correa's current situation is. The Mets will surely want to avoid any competition regarding Correa at the moment.

Correa's right lower leg, which was surgically treated in 2014 when he was a 19-year-old minor leaguer in the Astros' system, is thought to be the source of the most recent round of difficulties. While Correa has suffered several injuries throughout his MLB career, none of the notes involving his lower right leg have been made public.

Will Carlos Correa be a Met?

Correa and the Mets came to a 12-year, $315 million agreement on December 21 after his 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants fell through due to health issues.

The Mets have not yet finalized the agreement because they have their own reservations about Correa's medicals. Concerns arose from a right leg fracture for which Correa had surgery in 2014 when he was still playing in the minor leagues. At the major league level, Carlos Correa has not missed any time due to this injury.

Correa, a two-time All-Star and a former Twin, hit 291 (.366/.467) with 22 home runs in 136 games in 2022. He has a lifetime batting line of 279/.357/.479 and has always played outstanding shortstop defense; his 39.5 WAR total through his 27th season is the result of everything. Although there is still work to be done, his current career has put him on the path to the Hall of Fame.

Although Correa isn't open to having his contract restructured, there might be wording included that protects the Mets if he misses time due to this prior injury. The Mets and Correa's camp are still negotiating, and it's hoped that a deal will be completed soon.

