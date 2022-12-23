New York Mets Championships: How many times has the team won the World Series?

The New York Mets are one of the most esteemed teams in baseball. Founded in 1962 as a replacement team for the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Giants, the team is now one of the best-known in MLB.

Under the direction of their billionaire owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have geared up their spending in recent years in hopes of capturing the title.

The team has made a plethora of huge moves in the past few years. In 2021, they signed pitching icon Max Scherzer to a 3-year deal worth $43 million per year, making him the highest-paid pitcher of all time. A year later, they signed 39-year old Cy Young champion Justin Verlander to an identical deal.

The team has also made efforts in other areas. Last year, they signed shortstop Francisco Lindor to an extension worth $341 million. Only a few weeks ago, they signed closer Edwin Diaz to a contract that will see him earn $102 million over 5 years, setting another salary record for a relief pitcher.

Steve Cohen and the New York Mets management understand that world-class skills are expensive, and that fans are getting increasingly impatient. The last time the New York Mets won the World Series was in 1986. That year, Hall of Famer Gary Carter lifted the team over the Boston Red Sox in a white-knuckle 7 game series.

It was only the second World Series won by the New York Mets. The first came when the team was only 7 years old, all the way back in 1969. The Mets, featuring star pitchers Nolan Ryan and Jerry Koosman, beat the Baltimore Orioles by a series score of 4-1.

1974 Baseball Tweets @1974Baseball Happy 80th Birthday to Jerry Koosman! A two-time All-Star and a mainstay on the Mets' staff, the lefty finished with a 222-209 record and a 3.36 ERA, won 20 games in both leagues and had a 3-0 record in World Series, helping New York to the 1969 title. (Getty Images) Happy 80th Birthday to Jerry Koosman! A two-time All-Star and a mainstay on the Mets' staff, the lefty finished with a 222-209 record and a 3.36 ERA, won 20 games in both leagues and had a 3-0 record in World Series, helping New York to the 1969 title. (Getty Images) https://t.co/9eCLmwlze3

Hence, they have only won a pair of World Series titles in their 60-year history. Much less than their New York City counterparts, the New York Yankees.

New York Mets are doing all they can to bring the World Series back to Queens

The Mets had a disappointing 2022 season, and despite spending among the most in the MLB, the team made it no further than the Wilc Card series. In 2022, they have the best pitching in the MLB. If there is any year fans of the Mets can hope for November baseball, it's 2023.

