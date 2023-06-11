Ever since being acquired by New York billionaire Steve Cohen in 2020, the New York Mets have set the bar for big-name contracts. However, the lavish spending that the team has put forth in recent years is failing to yield results.

With an approximate payroll of $360 million, the New York Mets are the highest-spending team in baseball. This truly eye-watering amount is made possible by larger-than-life contracts, such as the record-setting $43 million being paid out to starters Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander.

Despite winning 100 games in 2022 for the first time in 2022, the Mets met an unsavory ending at the hands of the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card. Although 2022 was seen as a dissapointment for the cash-strapped team, 2023 is shaping up to be a calamity.

With a record of 31-35, the Mets are now fourth in the NL East, 9.5 games behind the leading Atlanta Braves. Lately, things have really come undone; the team has gone 2-8 over their last ten. During that time, the Mets have batted just .210, the second-lowest in the NL.

"The #Mets have now lost 8 of their last 9 games & are 4 games under .500." - GENY Mets Report

In response to a Tweet shared by a popular Mets news site, fans showcased that the followers of the franchise are not exactly harboring an optimistic outlook on the Mets' prospects this season.

In addition to seeing a general cooling of the Bats, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso recently announced his IL designation for a wrist issue. At the time of his injury, Alosno had 19 home runs, the most in the National League.

Buck Showalter, the winningest manager in MLB history never to win a World Series, has managed the team since the beginning of last season. Although his freshman campaign in the dugout brought success, the team's failure this season has led many to think Buck may have to be shown the door.

These guys need reminding every day they getting paid ALLOT OF FUCKING MONEY!!!!



ken tripoli @TripoliKen

These guys need reminding every day they getting paid ALLOT OF FUCKING MONEY!!!!

Just saying

Vincent Russo @Sticks5212 @genymets Season is over period amen i just don’t wanna see Buck get fired that’s all @genymets Season is over period amen i just don’t wanna see Buck get fired that’s all

New York Mets are proof that money does not buy wins

While there is no doubt that teams like the Oakland Athletics struggle on account of their limited finances, the New York Mets have shown us that deep pockets are not a prerequisite of a successful team. If the money invested in the team's star studded roster cannot show returns, then fans will start looking up the chain of ownership for answers.

