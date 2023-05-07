The New York Mets are struggling to start the month of May. They have been playing uninspiring baseball as they were swept by the Detroit Tigers earlier in the week.

They started a series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday and escaped with a 1-0 victory. They weren't as lucky in Saturday's game as they lost 5-2. Tylor Megill only lasted 4.2 innings in the defeat, as the Rockies got to him early.

The Mets couldn't get that timely hit they needed. They were 0-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base. Tough to win games when you leave that many on.

Mets hitters couldn't get to Austin Gomber on Saturday. He held them in check, going six innings and striking out three batters. Colorado shortstop Ezequiel Tovar was the only player to muster a homer for both sides.

"Vog has gotta go. Guillimore sadly also. Pham... obviously. Let a fan pitch. Same production at this point" one fan tweeted.

Jonathan S. @Drexxel22 @Mets Vog has gotta go. Guillimore sadly also. Pham..... obviously. Let a fan pitch. Same production at this point. @Mets Vog has gotta go. Guillimore sadly also. Pham..... obviously. Let a fan pitch. Same production at this point.

"Absolute dumpster fire of a roster" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans can't believe their team lost to the Colorado Rockies. That should be an easy win for this club.

PF @RealistPF @Mets Highest payroll and one of worst teams in NL @Mets Highest payroll and one of worst teams in NL

kap @hopefulmetsfan



This team is so boring to watch this year. Nowhere near the Braves level and nowhere near WS caliber @Mets This is a pathetic baseball team. Poorly constructed lineup. No one can hit for power besides Alonso. Rotation stinks.This team is so boring to watch this year. Nowhere near the Braves level and nowhere near WS caliber @Mets This is a pathetic baseball team. Poorly constructed lineup. No one can hit for power besides Alonso. Rotation stinks. This team is so boring to watch this year. Nowhere near the Braves level and nowhere near WS caliber

Jason Tegno @jabot98

Lindor is hitting 222

Canha is hitting 223

Escobar is hitting 159

Guillorme is hitting 213

Pham is hitting 220

Nido is hitting 118



But Mauricio and Vientos aren’t ready and can’t possibly contribute



This team is a total disgrace 400 million dollar payroll! @Mets Marte is hitting 213Lindor is hitting 222Canha is hitting 223Escobar is hitting 159Guillorme is hitting 213Pham is hitting 220Nido is hitting 118But Mauricio and Vientos aren’t ready and can’t possibly contributeThis team is a total disgrace 400 million dollar payroll! @Mets Marte is hitting 213Lindor is hitting 222Canha is hitting 223Escobar is hitting 159Guillorme is hitting 213Pham is hitting 220Nido is hitting 118But Mauricio and Vientos aren’t ready and can’t possibly contributeThis team is a total disgrace 400 million dollar payroll!

Fans are pressing for some change. They'd like to see some prospects called up to give this team the spark they need.

New York Mets have been disappointing

New York Mets v Detroit Tigers - Game One

A lot was expected from this New York Mets team before the season started. They built much momentum with the players they brought in during the offseason.

Fans were over the moon when they learned they signed Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.6 million contract. He started the season on the IL with a shoulder problem. He made his season debut earlier this week against the Detroit Tigers in a 2-0 loss. He didn't pitch badly. He just couldn't get any run support.

The Mets have a few series that could allow them to turn it around. After their series ends with the Rockies on Sunday, they start a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds. After that, the team travels to Washington to take on the Nationals in a four-game series. You want to play these teams when you're in a slump.

Hopefully, the team can figure it out during those series because a real test awaits them soon. They take on the Tampa Bay Rays on May 16 for a three-game series.

