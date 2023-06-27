New York Mets owner Steve Cohen apparently has had enough.

Cohen has sunk an MLB-record $344 million into the payroll of a team that has produced the fourth-worst record in the National League to date. He will hold a press conference prior to Wednesday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He announced the press conference via Twitter on Tuesday, promising that supporters of the team will "get it from me straight."

Steven Cohen @StevenACohen2 I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.

The New York Mets enter Tuesday at 35-43 on the season after a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in the series opener between the clubs on Monday. The defeat dropped Steve Cohen's ballclub to 16 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Frank Fleming @NjTank99 Oh, to be able to ask a few questions

If the playoffs were to begin today, the New York Mets would miss out on a Wild Card spot by 8-1/2 games. New York has won just three of its last 10 games, and come out victorious in only six of 22 games in June so far.

Cara Jeffrey @cara_jeffrey If I was employed by the Mets this would give me so much anxiety. Why not before today's game??

GRANT HARTWIG SZN @LindorRBW If Steve Cohen fires Buck on live air it will be better than anything the Mets could've brought the fans this year

Andrew @based_shesty Buck & Eppler fired on National TV I've seen what you've done for others @God

Unlike many teams that are underperforming this season, the New York Mets have not been particularly beset by injuries other than the catastrophic setback suffered by closer Edwin Diaz at the World Baseball Classic.

Justin Verlander, pried away from the defending World Series champion Houston Astros last winter on a two-year, $86.67 million contract, was on the injured list to begin the season. However, he has been pedestrian even when healthy. The 40-year-old is just 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA this season.

Sports Sightings @SportsSightings



Some ppl need to be ACCOUNTABLE for this massive layout of $$$ without much to show for it. I'm eager for this press conference tomorrow. You've spent almost a BILLION DOLLARS on the Mets mlb payroll in 3 seasons for ONE WIN IN THE WILD CARD SERIES so far.

Mets' "co-ace" Max Scherzer has been good, but not great, at the age of 38. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA through 13 starts.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting just .223. Superstar first baseman Pete Alonso has 24 home runs, but is currently hitting .222 — 44 points below his career average of .256.

T ♡ @teagiselle Buck and Eppler fired on national tv will be better than any game this season

Steve Cohen took total control of the New York Mets in 2020

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Cohen, who made billions as a hedge fund manager, became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012. At the end of the 2020 season, MLB approved his purchase of contolling interest in the team from former owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz.

