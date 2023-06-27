Create

New York Mets fans anticipatory as owner Steve Cohen to hold pregame press conference: "Oh, to be able to ask a few questions" "Cannot wait for this"

By Tom Carothers
Modified Jun 27, 2023 21:26 GMT
New York Mets fans anticipatory as owner Steve Cohen to hold pregame press conference
New York Mets fans anticipatory as owner Steve Cohen to hold pregame press conference

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen apparently has had enough.

Cohen has sunk an MLB-record $344 million into the payroll of a team that has produced the fourth-worst record in the National League to date. He will hold a press conference prior to Wednesday's home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He announced the press conference via Twitter on Tuesday, promising that supporters of the team will "get it from me straight."

I will be doing a press conference tomorrow before the game. You will get it from me straight.

The New York Mets enter Tuesday at 35-43 on the season after a 2-1 loss to the Brewers in the series opener between the clubs on Monday. The defeat dropped Steve Cohen's ballclub to 16 games behind the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves.

Oh, to be able to ask a few questions twitter.com/StevenACohen2/…
Steve Cohen in the clubhouse right before his press conferencehttps://t.co/zsAKkpbKL4 twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…
Cannot wait for this press conference. Should be very interesting, but I have faith that he will do what's best to get this thing turned around. #LGM #MetsTwitter twitter.com/StevenACohen2/…

If the playoffs were to begin today, the New York Mets would miss out on a Wild Card spot by 8-1/2 games. New York has won just three of its last 10 games, and come out victorious in only six of 22 games in June so far.

If I was employed by the Mets this would give me so much anxiety. Why not before today’s game?? twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…
If Steve Cohen fires Buck on live air it will be better than anything the Mets could’ve brought the fans this year twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…
Buck & Eppler fired on National TV I’ve seen what you’ve done for others @God twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…

Unlike many teams that are underperforming this season, the New York Mets have not been particularly beset by injuries other than the catastrophic setback suffered by closer Edwin Diaz at the World Baseball Classic.

Justin Verlander, pried away from the defending World Series champion Houston Astros last winter on a two-year, $86.67 million contract, was on the injured list to begin the season. However, he has been pedestrian even when healthy. The 40-year-old is just 2-4 with a 4.11 ERA this season.

Live look at #LGM fans right now... twitter.com/stevenacohen2/… https://t.co/jLyRYtAMPY
You've spent almost a BILLION DOLLARS on the Mets mlb payroll in 3 seasons for ONE WIN IN THE WILD CARD SERIES so far. Some ppl need to be ACCOUNTABLE for this massive layout of $$$ without much to show for it. I'm eager for this press conference tomorrow. twitter.com/StevenACohen2/… https://t.co/y2Q4dyPOIX

Mets' "co-ace" Max Scherzer has been good, but not great, at the age of 38. He is 7-2 with a 3.95 ERA through 13 starts.

Star shortstop Francisco Lindor is hitting just .223. Superstar first baseman Pete Alonso has 24 home runs, but is currently hitting .222 — 44 points below his career average of .256.

Buck and Eppler fired on national tv will be better than any game this season twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…
Mr. Cohen @StevenACohen2 @Mets as a lifelong, Diehard #LGM Fan I really need this. Thank You twitter.com/stevenacohen2/…

Steve Cohen took total control of the New York Mets in 2020

Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Mets owner Steve Cohen at the opening of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination site at Citi Field on February 10, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Cohen, who made billions as a hedge fund manager, became a minority owner of the Mets in 2012. At the end of the 2020 season, MLB approved his purchase of contolling interest in the team from former owners Fred Wilpon and Saul Katz.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

The Zion Williamson baby momma drama finally ends?! Porn star Moriah Mills ends ties??!

Quick Links

Edited by Debasish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...