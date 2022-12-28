New York Mets fans are biting their fingernails as the Carlos Correa contract saga drags on. There have been minimal updates recently other than a report that Correa is "not interested" in renegotiating the terms of a 12-year, $315 million deal agreed to last week after further concerns regarding the free-agent shortstop's health resurfaced.

New York baseball insider Andy Martino reported Tuesday that there's been little more than "radio silence" from both the Mets, Correa and agent Scott Boras.

New York Mets fans are on a knife-edge of emotion as they await word on whether the two-time All-Star will actually come to the Big Apple or if the deal will implode as Correa's agreement with the San Francisco Giants did last week.

Some Mets fans are maintaining an even keel about the lack of updates. Their rationale is, if the two sides are not talking to the media, it hopefully means that they are talking among themselves instead.

Brandon ®️ @BLCity5 Andy Martino @martinonyc I’ve heard talk they’re working on it today, but it’s radio silence from people directly involved. twitter.com/theefanatic/st… I’ve heard talk they’re working on it today, but it’s radio silence from people directly involved. twitter.com/theefanatic/st… Radio silence is always a good thing when working on a deal. That means both sides want it to work. twitter.com/martinonyc/sta… Radio silence is always a good thing when working on a deal. That means both sides want it to work. twitter.com/martinonyc/sta…

Other New York Mets fans, well, they aren't taking the old saying "no news is good news" to heart when it comes to Carlos Correa.

However, the lion's share of Mets fans seem to believe that this is just an extended bump in the road as they take the time to come to a mutually-beneficial contract after last week's quick announcement of an agreement. New York swooped in seemingly just hours after the San Francisco Giants appeared to get cold feet on their 13-year, $350 million agreement with Correa after seeing his medical reports.

Is a Carlos Correa/New York Mets marriage written in the stars?

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins celebrates his solo home run as he rounds the bases.

One of the most talented shortstops in the game, Carlos Correa is on the market for the second time in as many years.

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason. The contract included a player option for 2023, which meant he could enter free agency after one season. He opted out of his contract with the Twins in October.

Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. He also accumulated an .834 OPS and 5.4 WAR.

Considering the open checkbook that Mets owner Steve Cohen has had this offseason, and the speed in which he approved the swift heist of Correa's near-signing with the Giants, it would seem that the two parties are destined to find a solution.

If not, considering the pall that Correa's physical reports have cast upon his free-agency pursuits this offseason, he may have to sign another short-term deal and retest the market after the 2023 campaign.

Poll : 0 votes