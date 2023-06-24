New York Mets fans had another tough pill to swallow as they saw their team lose 1-5 in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team with the largest payroll in the game faces an incredibly tough situation with their current record in hopes of making it to the playoffs.

Brandon Nimmo got the solitary run for New York as he scored a solo home run in the top of the third. But the rest of the offense failed to show up as Phillies starter Taijuan Walker got the win against his name. In six innings, he earned the single run to Nimmo and allowed just four baserunners with three hits and a walk.

Walker was initially part of the Mets' starting rotation in the last two seasons before making the move to Philadelphia for a $72 million contract. His counterpart, Kodai Senga, suffered his fifth loss of the season, giving away five hits, three walks, and striking out six batters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Senga gave away four runs but only earned two as New York's defense was plagued with errors. Brandon Nimmo dropped Kyle Schwarber in center field in the first before Bryce Harper's RBI single allowed Schwarber to score.

In sixth, with Josh Walker pitching for the Mets, Brandon Marsh's shallow flyball towards left field resulted in miscommunication between Tommy Pham and shortstop Francisco Lindor allowing Bryson Stott to get home from third.

Fans were quite distraught with their team and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.

DANIEL CAPS KEENAN @keenankid80 @Mets SEE THAT THIS IS THE RESULTS FOR OVERPAYING FOR NORMAL TALENT. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. @Mets SEE THAT THIS IS THE RESULTS FOR OVERPAYING FOR NORMAL TALENT. YOU SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELVES. https://t.co/j3zEpJDJMh

taylor🤘🏻 @TXYLOR__ @Mets I think tonight has got to be the most embarrassing game played… @Mets I think tonight has got to be the most embarrassing game played…

ClassicGamer543 @ClassicGamer543 @Mets are we at the point where we can start crafting deadline sell trade proposals? @Mets are we at the point where we can start crafting deadline sell trade proposals?

kap @hopefulmetsfan



Most unlikable Mets team I’ve ever seen. There is no emotion or urgency from anybody.



Mets fans deserve so much better than this. @Mets LITTLE LEAGUE team in all aspect of the gameMost unlikable Mets team I’ve ever seen. There is no emotion or urgency from anybody.Mets fans deserve so much better than this. @Mets LITTLE LEAGUE team in all aspect of the gameMost unlikable Mets team I’ve ever seen. There is no emotion or urgency from anybody. Mets fans deserve so much better than this.

Queens To Midtown: All Mets & Knicks @AllAccessNYKNYM @Mets This franchise has no hope, unless Cohen wants to keep hitting free agency (which they claims he doesn’t), trades better be made. Eat the money and move off the 40 year olds. @Mets This franchise has no hope, unless Cohen wants to keep hitting free agency (which they claims he doesn’t), trades better be made. Eat the money and move off the 40 year olds.

Darby Murphy @DarbyMurphy64

I can’t quit you stinkers. @Mets I’m trying so hard not to hate that we stink but…….good Lord we stink and people think I’m crazy for loving you but I still do. So…. here we are.I can’t quit you stinkers. #LGM @Mets I’m trying so hard not to hate that we stink but…….good Lord we stink and people think I’m crazy for loving you but I still do. So…. here we are. I can’t quit you stinkers. #LGM

Fabio Moli @fabiomoli221



This is who the 2023 Mets.



I believe they might finish under .500



Hopefully, Vogey will do enough to increase his trade value and the Mets could be sellers at the deadline.



Prepare for ‘24



Ohtani? @Mets How many tweeters are still gonna believe they’ll make the playoffs?This is who the 2023 Mets.I believe they might finish under .500Hopefully, Vogey will do enough to increase his trade value and the Mets could be sellers at the deadline.Prepare for ‘24Ohtani? @Mets How many tweeters are still gonna believe they’ll make the playoffs?This is who the 2023 Mets. I believe they might finish under .500Hopefully, Vogey will do enough to increase his trade value and the Mets could be sellers at the deadline. Prepare for ‘24 Ohtani?

New York Mets fall further behind in the postseason race

New York Mets suffered their third straight loss and fourteenth in the last eighteen games. They currently have a 34-41 record, fourth in the National League East. They are well off the pace of leaders Atlanta Braves, who are fourteen games ahead currently.

Even their series opponents, the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in the same division, are five games ahead. This puts further importance on the postseason race as both rivals look to make it past the regular season.

Poll : 0 votes