New York Mets fans had another tough pill to swallow as they saw their team lose 1-5 in the series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies. The team with the largest payroll in the game faces an incredibly tough situation with their current record in hopes of making it to the playoffs.
Brandon Nimmo got the solitary run for New York as he scored a solo home run in the top of the third. But the rest of the offense failed to show up as Phillies starter Taijuan Walker got the win against his name. In six innings, he earned the single run to Nimmo and allowed just four baserunners with three hits and a walk.
Walker was initially part of the Mets' starting rotation in the last two seasons before making the move to Philadelphia for a $72 million contract. His counterpart, Kodai Senga, suffered his fifth loss of the season, giving away five hits, three walks, and striking out six batters.
Senga gave away four runs but only earned two as New York's defense was plagued with errors. Brandon Nimmo dropped Kyle Schwarber in center field in the first before Bryce Harper's RBI single allowed Schwarber to score.
In sixth, with Josh Walker pitching for the Mets, Brandon Marsh's shallow flyball towards left field resulted in miscommunication between Tommy Pham and shortstop Francisco Lindor allowing Bryson Stott to get home from third.
Fans were quite distraught with their team and took to Twitter to voice their opinions.
New York Mets fall further behind in the postseason race
New York Mets suffered their third straight loss and fourteenth in the last eighteen games. They currently have a 34-41 record, fourth in the National League East. They are well off the pace of leaders Atlanta Braves, who are fourteen games ahead currently.
Even their series opponents, the Philadelphia Phillies, who are in the same division, are five games ahead. This puts further importance on the postseason race as both rivals look to make it past the regular season.