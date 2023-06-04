The New York Mets have been plagued by the injury bug all season, and it is now affecting their top prospect Ronny Mauricio . By all reports, Mauricio is set to make his MLB debut later this season, with many fans hoping it comes sooner than later. Unfortunetly, that plan may be getting put on hold after he suffered an ankle injury that forced an early exit from his minor league game.

An injury just a few months, potnetially even weeks, before his MLB debut is the worst case scenario. If he misses time in the minors, the Mets could be hesitant to pull the trigger on a promotion until he gets more time under his belt. An extended injury could cause the 2023 debut to be cancelled altogether. While there is some reason to hope it is a minor injury, it is too early to say for sure.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports via Twitter that Ronny Mauricio suffered an ankle sprain, but will undergo further testing.

New York Mets fans were already at the end of their rope with all the teams injuries, with this being the latest example. Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer have both missed time due to injury this season. Sluggers Jeff McNeil and Starling Marte have also been dealing with some discomfort. Now, the prospect all of the fans were excited about goes down with an ankle injury.

Mr.NYC @NYC_718_ @Joelsherman1 Idiot general manager didnt bring him up now this happens @Joelsherman1 Idiot general manager didnt bring him up now this happens

The team is exceptionally unlikely to attempt to rush Ronny Mauricio back into the action before his is fully healed. Ankle injuries can be difficult to recover from, and would be very easy to reaggravate during a game. Considering his incredible promise and importance to the teams future, they will want him at 100 percent.

Francisco Pimentel @makingpapers83 @Joelsherman1 Damn ,, I think he is MLB ready but Mets won’t call him up …. My opinion @Joelsherman1 Damn ,, I think he is MLB ready but Mets won’t call him up …. My opinion

The New York Mets just finished being swept by the Toronto Blue Jays, continuing their disappointing season. Fans hoped Mauricio could be a core part of the solution, but that is now in doubt.

Tim T @TimT732 @Joelsherman1 Wouldn't have happened in LF, where they should be working him @Joelsherman1 Wouldn't have happened in LF, where they should be working him

The Mets may not be getting their prospect Mauricio some MLB experience as soon as they hoped to.

Should the New York Mets call up Ronny Mauricio as soon as he is fully healthy?

Assuming this is a minor setback, the Mets should have Mauricio prepared to make a major comeback. He has proven about all he can at the Tiple-A level and needs the opportunity to show what he can do under the brightest lights.

While they should pick their spot well, the New York Mets would benefit from adding Ronny Mauricio sooner rather than later.

