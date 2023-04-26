The New York Mets' losing streak hit three games on Tuesday night following a 5-0 shutout loss to the visiting Washington Nationals.

Washington entered the game with the worst record in the National League at 7-14, but that did not stop them from dominating the Mets over nine innings at Citi Field.

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josiah Gray kept the New York Mets bats muted by allowing four hits and one walk while striking out nine over six innings. Reliever Mason Thompson completed the shutout by allowing just one hit while striking out four over three innings.

No Mets batter managed more than one hit, though both of the team's highly regarded rookies — Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty — did figure among those tallying New York's five total hits.

Needless to say, Mets Nation was displeased about the offensive outage in Queens, a performance unbefitting a team with World Series expectations.

m.🚶🏻‍♀️ @phonyrappers pitiful performance by the mets man pitiful performance by the mets man

The New York Mets countered with starting pitcher Jose Butto, who didn't pitch poorly but just wasn't up to Gray's level. Butto allowed the Washington Nationals four hits and two earned runs over 4-2/3 innings, before the Nationals opened up on reliever Jimmy Yacabonis. He went two innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs to all but put the game out of reach for the hosts.

Jizz @Jizztube1 Mets looked bad today Mets looked bad today

The Mets entered Tuesday with a day's rest after returning from a West Coast road trip that ended with a thud as New York lost two straight to the similarly lowly San Francisco Giants over the weekend.

With the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves coming to town on Friday for a three-game showdown over early-season division dominance, the Mets have two more games against the Washington Nationals to get their act together before the Braves invade Queens.

RudyOnTheRadio!!! @OldiesWithRudy



They left their heart

in San Francisco! For the Older Folks of #Mets TwitterThey left their heartin San Francisco! For the Older Folks of #Mets TwitterThey left their heartin San Francisco!

Jason Tegno @jabot98 I could easily see the Mets going 0-7 this homestand, they ain’t guna touch Gore tomorrow, Trevor Williams will throw a gem the next day cus former met, and good luck beating the Braves I could easily see the Mets going 0-7 this homestand, they ain’t guna touch Gore tomorrow, Trevor Williams will throw a gem the next day cus former met, and good luck beating the Braves

One bright note for the New York Mets: the team re-did its advertising patches for the New York Presbyterian. When introduced a couple of weeks ago, the large white square patches were widely mocked by the team's fanbase.

The newer patches are smaller, rectangular, and feature the team's blue-and-orange color scheme. Mets owner Steve Cohen had previously noted that the sleeve advertisements needed to be more "Met appropriate".

David Lennon @DPLennon Not much of a game so far for #Mets , but the sleeve patches are a major improvement, FWIW. Not much of a game so far for #Mets, but the sleeve patches are a major improvement, FWIW.

Washington Nationals and New York Mets got at it twice more in this series

Luis Garcia #2 of the Washington Nationals scores in the sixth inning as Francisco Alvarez #4 of the New York Mets defends

The Mets and Nationals face each other twice more in the series. The first pitch on both Wednesday and Thursday nights is slated for 6:10 p.m.

