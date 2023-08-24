On August 24, the Mets announced that Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry, two of the team's most well-known former players, will be enshrined in team history.

Both numbers, 16 and 18, are due to be retired next season. While nobody can deny that both Doc Gooden as well as Darryl Strawberry contributed a lot to the Mets during their time there, some seem to think that retired their numbers is a step too far.

Darryl Strawberry broke into the league in 1983, hitting 26 home runs and 74 RBIs to capture the NL Rookie of the Year. In 1987, Strawberry hit 39 home runs and stole 36 bases, making him the tenth member of the 30/30 club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doc Gooden, also a Rookie of the Year, dazzled just as much as Strawberry did. In 1985, leading the league in wins, ERA, complete games and innings pitched to win a Cy Young as a 20-year old MLB sophomore.

Expand Tweet

"No. 16 and No. 18: Forever enshrined in Mets history. Next season, we will retire Doc Gooden and Darryl Strawberry’s numbers." - New York Mets

While the career achievements for both are undeniable, some fans take umbrage to their names being enshrined in New York Mets history. The prevailing opinion among online commentators appears to be that there is more to the picture than meets the eye.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Strawberry, for instance, had several off-field issues. Drug abuse, child support evasion, sexual solicitation, and even a hit and run are some of the more unsavory parts of Darryl Strawberry's past.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Doc Gooden is regarded as one of the biggest wasted talents in history. Despite being touted as one of the best pitchers ever, Gooden struggled with cocaine and alcohol abuse for most of his career. Gooden was suspended for drug use in 1995, and was the subject of several arrests after he retired.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, the biggest factor in Mets' fans reluctance to support their team's move stems from both player's latter identities as members of the New York Yankees. Both players spent at least three seasons in New York, with Strawberry retiring as a member of the team after winning two straight World Series rings in 1998 and 1999. Gooden won the 1996 as well as 2000 World Series with the bombers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

2023 Mets roster could use Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden

Despite their passionate fanbase, the Mets have given fans very little to cheer about this season. Now with a record of 59-59, the team sits 24 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. Perhaps fans might consider taking this scandalized pair back afterall.