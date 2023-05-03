The New York Mets and Detroit Tigers played Game 1 of their doubleheader on Wednesday. The Tigers got out to a quick three-run lead in the first inning, thanks to a three-run homer from Eric Haase. The Mets closed the three-run gap with two solo homers off the bats of Tommy Pham and Mark Canha.

Up one, Javier Baez homered to make it a two-run game in the third. Thomas Nido came up clutch with an RBI in the fifth, with Francisco Lindor hitting a two-run home moments after to take the lead at 5-4. In the eighth inning, Haase delivered again, this time a two-run RBI to retake the lead. The Tigers went on to win 6-5.

It was a tough loss for the Mets. These are the games they need to win. There's no other way around. Beat the teams you are supposed to beat and go .500 against those you aren't. That's how you win the division.

New York didn't play badly; they just couldn't keep the Detroit Tigers' bats quiet. Both Baez and Haase had multiple hits in the first game. The Tigers only left an impressive two men on base.

"Yup. Inexcusable loss" one fan tweeted.

"This team STINKS" another fan tweeted.

New York Mets fans were enraged with the team's performance. Teams shouldn't be losing games where they outhit their opponents.

Hurricane Mane @Hurricane_Mane @Mets Time to send Adam to the golf course after that display

paul sacchi @paulsacchi65 @Mets What a disgrace this team can't even beat bad teams now they have lost 7 of their last 9 games 5 to the Giants, Nats and Tigers I think those 3 teams combined don't have the Mets payroll will anyone ever have to answer for this

If the Mets lose the second game of the doubleheader, fans will go ballistic. This was supposed to be a series where the team got the ball rolling.

After the series with the Detroit Tigers, the New York Mets have a slew of games against teams under .500

The New York Mets have a few series against suboptimal teams after they get finished with the Detroit Tigers. They will start a series against the Colorado Rockies before a series with the Cincinnati Reds.

After those two series, the Mets face the Washington Nationals in Washington for a four-game series. These are the perfect teams to play right now. Their pitching staff is returning to being fully healthy, with Justin Verlander making his debut Thursday.

The team could get it going depending on Verlander's dominance this season. If he is anything like he was last year, the rest of the league will be in trouble.

