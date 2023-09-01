New York Mets fans enthusiastic as team makes front-office changes amid terrible season - "Cleaning house! I love it" "This is a good start"

The New York Mets announced a flurry of front-office changes on Thursday. They have fired director of player development Kevin Howard, director of pro player evaluation Jeff Lebow, and director of performance Jim Cavallini.

Other higher-ranking officials and analysts have been fired as well. This is a big shakeup amid the team's poor 2023 season, where they sit last in the National League East.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Howard has been with the Mets since 2021. He was originally hired as an executive director of player development. He was promoted as the team's hitting coach during the 2021 season before serving as the Mets' farm director.

Lebow has been with the Mets since 2011 and has served the team in various roles, but mainly in the scouting department.

Cavallini has been with the team since 2018.

"Cleaning house! I love it" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Steve needs to clean house and this is a good start. Season was an unmitigated disaster" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

New York Mets fans could not be happier seeing this news. They have been calling for changes in the front office for some time now.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many around the league believe the team will look at hiring David Stearns as the team's president of baseball operations. Stearns was formerly with the Milwaukee Brewers and is a resident of New York City.

The New York Mets have more decisions to be made

Angels Mets Baseball

This has been a season to forget for the New York Mets and its fanbase. Nobody could have imagined how uncompetitive the team would be this season after the offseason they had.

They signed multiple guys in the offseason, like Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, and Jose Quintana. Their rotation was supposed to be one of their strong suits, but that never ended up being the case.

They have blown up their rotation, sending Verlander back to the Houston Astros and Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers. This has led to multiple players appealing for Pete Alonso to return next season. There have been rumors that owner Steve Cohen would look at finding a trade partner for the slugger in the offseason.

Alonso is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season ends. Given the way he has been playing, many teams would be interested in acquiring him.

It will be interesting to see what Cohen decides to do with one of his best players.