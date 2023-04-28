New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander made his rehab start for team's Double-A Binghamton affiliate on Friday. He went 4-2/3 innings, allowing two hits, one walk, and no earned runs while striking out six.
The start paves the way for Verlander to re-join the Mets and make his first MLB start of the season next week against the Detroit Tigers.
It had been reported earlier this week that Justin Verlander, signed by the New York Mets this past offseason, was headed towards making his first start of the season on May 3 against the Tigers as long as all went well on his rehab assignment.
The Tigers are the team that Verlander broke into the majors with in 2005. Verlander was slated to start the Mets' home opener on April 6, but he was placed on the injured list due to what was termed a "low-grade teres major strain" just before Opening Day.
Citing a familiar refrain, New York Mets fans are jokingly calling for the team to call up this "hot prospect" that is tearing up the minor leagues. It's a demand from a fan base that has finally heard their calls to have prospects Francisco Alvarez and Brett Baty brought up to the major-league club as the team continues to muddle its way through April.
Justin Verlander was signed to an $86.7 million, two-year deal by the New York Mets to replace departed star Jacob deGrom. The move reunited Verlander with Max Scherzer, a former Tigers teammate, atop the New York pitching rotation.
The 39-year-old Verlander was a unanimous choice for the 2022 American League Cy Young Award. He had an MLB-best 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP while topping the AL with 18 wins to help the Houston Astros to the MLB championship.
After hoisting the championship trophy with his Houston teammates, Verlander opted out of the final season of his contract, making him a free agent. He signed with the Mets not long after.
With the New York Mets entering Friday with a 15-11 record, two games behind the Atlanta Braves, Justin Verlander's return can't come soon enough. He will, however, not be on the mound when the Mets face the Braves at Citi Field this weekend.
New York Mets hope Justin Verlander will help team reach its lofty World Series ambitions
Heading into his 18th season, Justin Verlander has put up a career of numbers that will almost certainly have him inducted into the Hall of Fame when his playing days are over.
In 17 seasons, he has a 244-133 record, 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 3,198 strikeouts in 482 career starts. He is a three-time Cy Young Award winner with two World Series championships to his name.