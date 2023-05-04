New York Mets staff ace Max Scherzer was torched by the lowly Detroit Tigers on his return to the mound from a 10-game suspension on Wednesday.

The Tigers, who were the lowest-scoring team in MLB heading into the game with just 100 runs on the season so far, tattooed Scherzer for six earned runs on eight hits and a walk in just 3-1/3 innings.

Scherzer threw 75 pitches in his brief outing, allowing two home runs as his ERA for the season ballooned to 5.56.

Tim Healey @timbhealey Max Scherzer is done after 3 1/3 innings. He allowed five runs and eight hits and is responsible for the two runners on base. He threw 75 pitches.



It was Max Scherzer's first start since he was ejected from an April 19 game against the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to the fourth inning for allegedly using an illegal sticky substance on his pitching hand.

Giving up the most earned runs he has in a start since July 8, 2021, lends credence to the thought that the 38-year-old hurler was using some form of banned substance on his hand to gain an edge due to his advancing years.

third wheel @athirdwheel1 @timbhealey not a good way to come back from suspension @timbhealey not a good way to come back from suspension

LINDORKS DRINK @lindorksdrink @timbhealey Thank god he’s finally out my eyes couldn’t take much more @timbhealey Thank god he’s finally out my eyes couldn’t take much more

Max Scherzer was signed by the Mets to a two-year, $86.67 million contract prior to the 2022 season. The contract contains a player option for 2024.

While Scherzer maintained a high degree of dominance last season, going 11-5 with a 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 173 strikeouts in 23 starts, 2023 has been a different story.

The 16-year MLB veteran was also blasted for five earned runs in 5-1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers on April 4. He was solid but not spectacular in giving up three earned runs over six innings during an Opening Day victory against the Miami Marlins on March 30.

And now, his suspiciously poor start after returning from suspension is raising eyebrows among Mets faithful.

Kevin Cunningham @kevincunn667 @timbhealey One of the biggest free agent flops considering the salary n lack of any results @timbhealey One of the biggest free agent flops considering the salary n lack of any results

Btoye1 @rtoye2376 @timbhealey Cohen needs some real baseball minds to help spend his money the right way. Investing huge money to washed pitchers is not working @timbhealey Cohen needs some real baseball minds to help spend his money the right way. Investing huge money to washed pitchers is not working

Sammy (no relation to Steve) Cohen @capnsammy @timbhealey Can't call him an Ace anymore and if he doesn't start looking like one this contract is gonna look even worse than the 2nd Cespedes deal. Needed Scherzer to shove tonight and he puts up a line like this, which just got at least 1 ER worse @timbhealey Can't call him an Ace anymore and if he doesn't start looking like one this contract is gonna look even worse than the 2nd Cespedes deal. Needed Scherzer to shove tonight and he puts up a line like this, which just got at least 1 ER worse

It might be said that investing at least $86.67 million on a pitcher on the downward slope of his career was a bad move for a team looking to win its first World Series since 1986. Though not many fans were complaining last season.

However, time catches up with us all. Even Tom Brady... eventually.

Jim Spencer @Spence0214 @timbhealey He’s done. He’s been bad since last September and has only gotten worse. He’s nothing more than a 5-inning 4th or 5th starter now. Father Time got him. @timbhealey He’s done. He’s been bad since last September and has only gotten worse. He’s nothing more than a 5-inning 4th or 5th starter now. Father Time got him.

Signing 40-year-old Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.67 million contract this past winter was Mets owner Steve Cohen doubling down on top-tier geriatric pitching.

Verlander, who has yet to pitch this season due to a back injury, is scheduled to make his Mets debut on Thursday against the same Tigers team that mauled his former Detroit teammate on Wednesday.

mikeyteee @mikeyteee1 @timbhealey This is looking like one of the most disappointing seasons on Mets history. This pitching staff is pathetic @timbhealey This is looking like one of the most disappointing seasons on Mets history. This pitching staff is pathetic

Max Scherzer's poor start just the latest chapter in the Mets' disappointing early season result book

Max Scherzer #21 of the New York Mets reacts after an ejection against the Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Scherzer's early-season struggles are making him the poster boy for a Mets team that has vastly underperformed expectations so far in 2023.

New York entered Scherzer's start at 16-14, four games off the leading pace of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

