The New York Mets experienced a forgettable weekend as they struggled against the Colorado Rockies, losing two out of three games in the series. Consequently, they slipped to third place in the National League East standings.

The Mets managed to secure a 5-2 victory over Colorado in the first game on Friday. However, they faltered in the second game, losing 10-7, and faced further disappointment in the third game, losing by a narrow margin of 11-10. As a result, they now find themselves five games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves.

On Sunday, Tylor Megill had a tough outing, lasting only four innings and surrendering four runs on ten hits. Unfortunately, the situation didn't improve when Stephen Nogosek took the mound from the bullpen, as he gave up five runs in just one inning of work.

Meanwhile, the Colorado Rockies have been performing admirably in recent times, winning five of their last seven games. Their performance has exceeded the expectations of many fans this season.

"Textbook Mets. You tease us with a major comeback and lose in heartbreaking fashion" one fan tweeted.

"Acquire a new pitching staff" another fan tweeted.

This month, losing series to bad teams has been a talking point surrounding the New York Mets. They've lost two series to the Cincinnati Reds and one to the Chicago Cubs.

Fans are yearning for changes to be made, lacking confidence in the current pitching staff.

What's the deal with the New York Mets?

The pitching department, touted as a major strength after the signings of players like Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga in the offseason, has been a significant disappointment. The bullpen, in particular, has struggled to deliver in high-pressure situations, and the absence of their All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has been noticeable.

The Mets currently possess a team ERA of 4.78, ranking 25th in the league. Surprisingly, teams like the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals have better ERAs than the Mets. If the team wishes to contend for a division title, they must address this issue promptly.

With high expectations entering the season, the fanbase will be deeply frustrated if the Mets continue to drop series against underperforming teams.

