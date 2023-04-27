The New York Mets lost their fourth-straight game on Wednesday night, falling 4-1 to the lowly Washington Nationals at Citi Field.

The night marked the first time in the 187-game tenure of manager Buck Showalter that the Mets have lost four consecutive contests.

New York last won on April 21 in the second matchup of a four-game series at the San Francisco Giants. In two home games against the Nationals, the Mets have scored a grand total of one run.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Mets have lost 4 games in a row for the first time under Buck Showalter The Mets have lost 4 games in a row for the first time under Buck Showalter https://t.co/ZvQVfFd2vp

Just five days ago, the New York Mets were riding high, having won the first seven games of an eight-game road trip.

Admittedly, three of those games were at the Oakland Athletics, which seem bound and determined to become the worst team in MLB history this season, but they have also taken two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers and their first two games in San Francisco.

Since then, the Mets have begun sliding down a muddy hill and seemingly can't stop.

Nick Cruz @Nick_Cruz10 @Mets Highest payroll losing a series to the Nationals, meanwhile the Braves battle back down four runs to beat the Marlins. The Braves lineup is compete 1-9. This Mets lineup is spineless, it’s gutless and it’s weak. Onto the NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers is better than this entire lineup @Mets Highest payroll losing a series to the Nationals, meanwhile the Braves battle back down four runs to beat the Marlins. The Braves lineup is compete 1-9. This Mets lineup is spineless, it’s gutless and it’s weak. Onto the NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers is better than this entire lineup

As usual, New York Mets fans are handling back-to-back losses to the rebuilding Nationals with grace and elegance. An organization that has shown its fans such a steadfast dedication to enriching their lives can expect some patience when it comes to the occasional bump in the road.

EKOMS @ranked27 @Mets Slumps happen but these past 4 games have been disgusting. Hoping for a win tomorrow. @Mets Slumps happen but these past 4 games have been disgusting. Hoping for a win tomorrow.

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Mets They did nothing to change this awful lineup, but expect to score as many runs as last year when 5 guys had career years? Buck played the B lineup tonight after the A lineup couldn’t hit? @Mets They did nothing to change this awful lineup, but expect to score as many runs as last year when 5 guys had career years? Buck played the B lineup tonight after the A lineup couldn’t hit?

New York Mets fans are beginning to hyperventilate as their ballclub flails away helplessly against the Nationals. If the Mets can't top the worst team in the National League East, what's going to happen when the best team in the division — the Atlanta Braves — comes calling this weekend?

Chris @KRNG_Chris @Mets Who would have thought the team that didn’t hit at all in the second half of the season would have a problem scoring runs with the EXACT SAME BASEBALL TEAM! Eppler ruined this team. @Mets Who would have thought the team that didn’t hit at all in the second half of the season would have a problem scoring runs with the EXACT SAME BASEBALL TEAM! Eppler ruined this team.

Matthew DeNinno @matthewdeninno @Mets Anyone who thinks loosing these games isn’t a major issue may I remind you of last year… @Mets Anyone who thinks loosing these games isn’t a major issue may I remind you of last year…

Of course, some Mets fans — we're guessing they're new to life in blue and orange, are pleading for patience and attempting to assure the fanbase that the losing streak is just a phase.

There are still plenty of games to go, after all.

DisgruntledMetsFan @CleonA84126672 @Mets The Giants and Nationals are both major league teams, thus on any given day they're both capable of beating another major league team. People panicking over a 4 game losing streak in April are just weird. @Mets The Giants and Nationals are both major league teams, thus on any given day they're both capable of beating another major league team. People panicking over a 4 game losing streak in April are just weird.

MetsFansUnited @MetsFansUnited1 @Mets Why is everyone so mad? They are trying their best! @Mets Why is everyone so mad? They are trying their best!

New York Mets, Washington Nationals go at it once more on Thursday night in Citi Field

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets reacts in the dugout during the sixth inning

The Mets will look to end their four-game losing streak and salvage some pride against the Nationals in the series finale on Thursday night at 6:10 p.m. Joey Lucchesi (1-0) takes to the mound for the Mets, countered by Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals.

Lucchesi was the winning pitcher the last time New York experienced victory on April 21.

