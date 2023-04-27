The New York Mets lost their fourth-straight game on Wednesday night, falling 4-1 to the lowly Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
The night marked the first time in the 187-game tenure of manager Buck Showalter that the Mets have lost four consecutive contests.
New York last won on April 21 in the second matchup of a four-game series at the San Francisco Giants. In two home games against the Nationals, the Mets have scored a grand total of one run.
Just five days ago, the New York Mets were riding high, having won the first seven games of an eight-game road trip.
Admittedly, three of those games were at the Oakland Athletics, which seem bound and determined to become the worst team in MLB history this season, but they have also taken two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers and their first two games in San Francisco.
Since then, the Mets have begun sliding down a muddy hill and seemingly can't stop.
As usual, New York Mets fans are handling back-to-back losses to the rebuilding Nationals with grace and elegance. An organization that has shown its fans such a steadfast dedication to enriching their lives can expect some patience when it comes to the occasional bump in the road.
New York Mets fans are beginning to hyperventilate as their ballclub flails away helplessly against the Nationals. If the Mets can't top the worst team in the National League East, what's going to happen when the best team in the division — the Atlanta Braves — comes calling this weekend?
Of course, some Mets fans — we're guessing they're new to life in blue and orange, are pleading for patience and attempting to assure the fanbase that the losing streak is just a phase.
There are still plenty of games to go, after all.
New York Mets, Washington Nationals go at it once more on Thursday night in Citi Field
The Mets will look to end their four-game losing streak and salvage some pride against the Nationals in the series finale on Thursday night at 6:10 p.m. Joey Lucchesi (1-0) takes to the mound for the Mets, countered by Trevor Williams (1-1) for the Nationals.
Lucchesi was the winning pitcher the last time New York experienced victory on April 21.