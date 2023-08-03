The trade of right-hander Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros disappointed and infuriated New York Mets fans. Verlander signed a lucrative two-year, $86.7 million contract with the Mets last offseason, but his brief stay with the team came to an abrupt end.

The Mets received top prospect Drew Gilbert and minor leaguer Ryan Clifford in exchange for Verlander.

The trade may have left a sour taste in the mouths of Mets supporters, and some have expressed their displeasure by asserting that Justin Verlander's wife, supermodel Kate Upton, was the only shining light on their underwhelming team.

"Our organization is dumpster fire"

"Only thing positive about New York was your wife"

Here's what other fans had to say in the comments of Verlander's Instagram post, thanking Mets fans:

Verlander's relationship with Mets fans was tumultuous, and he received criticism for taking some time to settle in with the team despite his impressive 3.15 ERA prior to the trade deadline.

The Mets had a terrible season in 2023, which resulted in the sale of several important members of the roster, effectively ending their season.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner acknowledged that he shared the team's desire to improve and that he understood the fans' annoyance.

Verlander may find comfort in returning to the Astros, where he enjoyed World Series victories and some of the best years of his career, and joining a group that is presently challenging for another title in the fiercely competitive AL West.

Verlander's departure signifies a significant shift for both teams as they negotiate the difficulties of the MLB season as the Astros continue their quest for a championship and the Mets look to rebuild and find their footing.

Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros

The New York Mets' decision to trade Justin Verlander to the Houston Astros without prioritizing young pitching talent has raised eyebrows and left fans questioning the team's direction.

Verlander has been in top form with an impressive 2.38 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in his last 11 starts, which seemed like a valuable asset to keep for both the current and future seasons.

While the Mets' recent trade of Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers was seen as a strategic move to acquire a top-100 prospect and trim the payroll, the Verlander deal appears to be a different story.

Trading your ace pitcher feels like a white flag waved not only for this season but also for the next, leaving the rotation's future uncertain.

Instead of adding promising young arms to bolster the pitching staff, the Mets acquired outfield prospects, which, though valuable, may not address the team's immediate and pressing needs.

With the current roster already packed with outfield talent, the move leaves fans wondering about the team's long-term vision and how they plan to build a strong rotation for the future.

Many expected the LA Dodgers to be the logical trade partner, given their surplus of controllable MLB-ready arms. However, the Mets' choice to prioritize outfield talent has left some fans questioning the overall strategy and direction of the team.