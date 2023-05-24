Marcus Stroman pitched for the New York Mets in 2019 and 2021, sitting out in 2020 for the COVID-19 Pandemic. During his time in New York, Stroman had periods where he struggled. He compiled a 14-15 record with a 3.21 ERA in the two years he pitched for the Mets.

After the 2021 season, Stroman became a free agent. That is when the Chicago Cubs signed him to a three-year, $71 million deal. Stroman couldn't be happier to be out of New York.

Marcus Stroman will start on Wednesday while the Cubs match up with the Mets. Given how he feels about his former team, expect Stroman to bring his A-game and play with a chip on his shoulder.

Kodai Senga will be on the bump for the Mets in what should be a good game. Both pitchers can completely shut down the other's team's bats. The question is, who is going to bring it?

"I think the feeling is mutual. It was tough to root for that guy" one fan tweeted.

"I hope they chase him in the 1st inning, a lot of talk for a pitcher who relies heavily on good defense behind him"

New York Mets fans aren't holding back their feelings on Marcus Stroman. Many are glad to see him with the Chicago Cubs and not in New York.

Some weren't even fans of Stroman during his time with the Mets. He's a player who isn't shy in showing you or letting you know how he feels on or off the field. He's not everyone's cup of tea, and Stroman is more than okay with that.

Marcus Stroman had his calendar circled for this matchup with the New York Mets

Some players love playing with a chip on their shoulders, and Marcus Stroman is one of those guys. He tends to show up in games like this where there's something else on the line.

Stroman must be on his game if he wants to shut down this New York Mets lineup. Pete Alonso is currently swinging one of the hottest bats in the league. Add Brandon Nimmo to that list, who is hitting above .300 this season.

New York is looking to put the series' first game behind them. They lost 7-2 and couldn't get the big hit they needed. They went 0-7 with runners in scoring position. You can't win too many games like that.

