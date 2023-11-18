David Stearns is the man with the weight of the world on his shoulders. After the New York Mets, baseball's richest club put up a 2023 season to forget, Stearns was tasked with picking up the pieces.

Since taking office as the team's president of baseball operations on October 1, Stearns has been a busy man. In addition to looking for both a new manager and GM, Stearns has also been trimming some of the perceived "fat" on the Mets roster.

In six weeks, Stearns has cleared some 16 names off of the roster. As the team searches for identity after finishing with the eighth-worst record in MLB, David Stearns appears to be the man with the answers.

"Since taking over as president of baseball operations, David Stearns has already cleared 16 players off the Mets' big league roster. That is a pretty unprecedented -- and telling -- rate of turnover in six weeks." - Anthony DiComo

Fans of the Mets seem to appreciate Stearns' willingness to get rid of some of the names that they feel were weighing the team down. Several took to comment on a post by MLB analyst Andrew DiComo that outlined Stearns' retooling of the roster.

Some of the most beloved comments pertained to first baseman Daniel Vogelbach, who was non-tendered by the Mets on November 17. Since coming to the Mets from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Vogelbach has struggled, hitting just .233 with 13 home runs in 104 games this season.

Moreover, David Stearns designated several New York Mets regulars to the minors, resulting in plenty of them declaring free agency. These names include Abraham Almonte and Rafael Ortega. Additionally, pitcher Carlos Carrasco and second baseman Luis Guillorme were also nudged towards free agency.

Not all of Stearns' moves have been to take players off of the roster. Most notably, Luisangel Acuna, the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald, was added to the 40-man roster on David Stearns' second day in office. Acuna was acquired from the Texas Rangers for Max Scherzer in the leadup to the 2023 trade deadline.

David Stearns knows that image is critical after 2023 Mets season

While one could argue that Stearns' moves up to this point are not the most pivotal, his willingness to overturn the lineup significantly has won him respect from the fanbase. As the former GM of the Brewers, Stearns made that team sturdy and consistent. All Mets fans can do is hope that the same is ultimately done with their team.

