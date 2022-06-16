"June just doesn't go well for the Mets" "Atlanta Braves are on your a**"- New York Mets fans panic after team gets blown out by Milwaukee Brewers, NL East lead down to just 4 games

The Milwaukee Brewers took the second game of the series over the New York Mets, winning by a score of 10-2.

The Brewers improved their record to 35-29 tonight and are 1.5 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central standings.

"FINAL: #Mets 2, Milwaukee 10"-@Mets

David Peterson got the start for the Mets and went just four innings, allowing four earned runs. Peterson is now 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA.

Corbin Burnes got the start for the Brewers, going six innings and allowing two earned runs. Burnes is now 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA this season.

Fans react to New York Mets' loss to Milwaukee Brewers

Pete Alonso puts his bat over his head in frustration after tonight's frustrating loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

One fan said the blowout loss is not a big deal, adding that the New York Mets will bounce back tomorrow. The MLB regular season is a grind, and you cannot win them all. The Mets have an opportunity to take two out of three tomorrow afternoon.

Another fan said the game was sloppy and the team's offense did not show up. The Mets are known for their June slumps, but one should not worry. They still have one of the best records in baseball and do not have their two best pitchers healthy at the moment.

Once the Mets get Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer back, the team will be one of the most complete teams in baseball.

Sloppy game and offense was asleep again. June just doesn't go well for the Mets. They're going through a rough patch at the moment but don't hit the panic button yet!

The Braves are now just four games behind the Mets after tonight's game.

Overall, this game should not worry Mets fans one bit. You can't win every game, and the team still has a chance to win the series tomorrow.

New York Mets fall to Brewers in Game 2 of series

Willy Adames smokes a two-run single in the game.

The New York Mets got blown out by the Milwaukee Brewers tonight, dropping the second game of the series. The Brewers got things going early with a Luis Urias two-run single.

"Two on the board!"-@Brewers

Jace Peterson later came into the game to pinch-hit and delivered with an RBI.

"Pinch hit RBI!"-@Brewers

Willy Adames then broke the game open with another two-run single for the Brew Crew.

Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers



So, you decided to intentionally walk Yelich to get to Willy? Make this man an All-Star!

"So, you decided to intentionally walk Yelich to get to Willy? Make this man an All-Star!"-@Brewers

The New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers play the final game of the series tomorrow, with the game set to start at 7:10 PM EDT.

