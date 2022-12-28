The Carlos Correa situation continues to rage on. MLB insider Pat Ragazzo reported Tuesday that the free-agent shortstop is "not interested" in a restructured contract with the New York Mets after agreeing to a 12-year, $315 million deal last week.

After coming to an agreement on Dec. 21, the Mets became the second team in quick succession to get cold feet on a long-term deal with Correa due to physical concerns.

New York stepped in quickly to agree to terms with Correa after the San Francisco Giants hesitated to complete a 13-year, $350 deal after seeing the results of a physical. However, the Mets are now also reportedly wavering about committing big bucks long term with the 29-year-old infielder.

The primary concern for both the Giants and Mets is reportedly a right leg fracture that Correa suffered as a minor leaguer in 2014. He underwent successful surgery at the time and has yet to miss time due to any aftereffects.

However, with more than $300 million in play over a decade-plus, the Mets are now reportedly seeking a reworked deal for possibly less money and/or fewer years. That prospect is not something neither Correa nor his agent, Scott Boras, are interested in pursuing at this time.

Mets fans, as well as baseball fans in general, have their thoughts on what Correa, Boras and the Mets should do in this turbulent time.

Many fans aren't necessarily concerned about Carlos Correa or the Mets – they just want to sit back with some popcorn and watch the drama unfold.

Needless to say, if Correa and the Mets are not able to figure out a solution, there are many other teams that will still be interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star.

One thing is for certain: MLB fans rarely see this kind of free-agency adventure, and no one can tell how the Carlos Correa saga will end.

How much of a risk is Carlos Correa worth?

Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins

One of the most talented shortstops in the game, Carlos Correa is on the market for the second time in as many years.

After seven seasons with the Houston Astros, Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins last offseason. The contract included a player option for 2023, which meant he could enter free agency after one season. He opted out of his contract with the Twins in October.

Correa posted a .291 batting average with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs last season. He also accumulated an .834 OPS and 5.4 WAR.

Correa anticipated signing a long-term contract this offseason that would likely be the last of his major league career. However, with two teams now shying away after seeing the results of his physical, it remains to be seen if he will have to settle for another short-term deal this winter with hopes of possibly playing the market again after the 2023 season.

