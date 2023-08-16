Former New York Mets slugger Daniel Murphy originally retired in 2021 at the age of 35. He was a year removed from being declared a free agent by the Colorado Rockies and knew he was not getting any younger.

After spending a few years on the couch, Murphy got the itch to step into the batter's box once again. He signed with the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

He played in 39 games with the Ducks, hitting .331/.410/.451 with two home runs and 19 RBIs. On June 12, Murphy signed a deal with the Los Angeles Angels and retired again nearly two months after.

Murphy may best be known for his incredible performance in the 2015 postseason. He hit a home run in a record six consecutive postseason games to lift the New York Mets to the World Series.

Murphy played for four teams during his 12-year career, mainly with the Mets and Washington Nationals. He hit .296/.341/.455 during that time with 138 home runs and 735 RBIs.

Fans had plenty to share after the new of Murphy's retirement was announced:

"Will always love Murph" one fan posted.

"Needs to retire a Met" another fan posted.

Mets fans took to social media to congratulate Daniel Murphy on a great career.

As a member of the Mets, Murphy held a .288 batting average with 62 home runs, 228 doubles, and 402 RBIs. Many fans are still upset that the team did not re-sign him in 2016.

Daniel Murphy will be remembered in a New York Mets uniform

World Series - Kansas City Royals v New York Mets - Game Four

Daniel Murphy was selected in the 13th round of the 2006 MLB Draft by the New York Mets. He would go on to make his debut in 2008 against the Houston Astros on August 2. He impressed the front office early, becoming the fifth Mets player to record 10 hits in his first 20 at-bats.

Murphy would later take over at third base for the injured David Wright in 2015. That would be his biggest year, helping the Mets reach the World Series and being named NLCS MVP. His 12-year career included three All-Star Games in 2014, 2016 and 2017.