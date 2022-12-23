Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers in the history of the New York Mets, but has now left the team after nine seasons. He will be playing for the Texas Rangers in 2023 and beyond and is expected to continue his dominance there. It would be impossible for any player who spends nearly 10 years with one organization to not become emotionally entagled.

In his time with the Mets, deGrom accomplished basically everything a starting pitcher could. He was selected to the All-Star team four times, won Rookie of the Year and won two Cy Young awards. His individual accolades made him a legend for the Mets in a very short time, and his departure was felt by many fans.

Talkin' Baseball shared the farewell message from Jacob deGrom to Twitter.

Jacob deGrom took out a full-page ad in today's New York Post to thank the Mets and their fans

DeGrom clearly valued his time with the New York Mets and was not shy about sharing that. It is always good to see players maintain their positive relationship with a team after their departure. Especially after they found such an incredible amount of success together. Mets fans were very appreciative of this message from their former ace.

I will never hate on a man doing what he felt was best for his family or pro life. Thanks to deGoat. Best pitcher I ever saw live. Good luck in TX but always LFGM!

𝔸𝔸𝔸ℝℙ𝔾𝕆𝔻𝔼𝕊𝕊 @AAARPGodess @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports I will always be happy that he was a Met. He's a class act and I wish him and his family the best. @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports I will always be happy that he was a Met. He's a class act and I wish him and his family the best.

Jacob deGrom's decision to sign with the Texas Rangers came as somewhat of a surprise to Mets fans. The confusion deepened when he said he joined the Rangers to win a World Series championship. On paper, it seems like the New York Mets are far, far closer to winning a championship than the Rangers. Especially given the signings made by the Mets after his departure.

ffrederick @ffrederick7 @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports Reading this saddens me, fans should never say a single thing bad about him and blame him for leaving, Jake is the best pitcher I’ve ever seen who’s also one of the kindest guy and he was with my favorite team. Wish him all the best and we move on. #LGM @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports Reading this saddens me, fans should never say a single thing bad about him and blame him for leaving, Jake is the best pitcher I’ve ever seen who’s also one of the kindest guy and he was with my favorite team. Wish him all the best and we move on. #LGM

Class act and will always be one of my favorite Mets of all time. He in fact did not need to do this. This is a business, deGrom had every right to go quietly into the night after all hes done for The Mets. I genuinely wish him the best of luck in Texas.

Not every Mets fan is satisfied with this message. Many were expecting it to come far sooner than it did. It should be noted that Jacob deGrom does not have any form of social media, so putting the message in the New York Post was his best option. Crafting and publishing the message of course takes time, but not everyone accepts those mitigating factors.

Chiarielloupholstering @ChiarielloUPH @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports I kinda wonder what Jake is thinking As he watches all these moves Mets have done since his departure.I wonder if there is regret @TalkinBaseball_ @nypostsports I kinda wonder what Jake is thinking As he watches all these moves Mets have done since his departure.I wonder if there is regret

deGrom only did this because:
- Social Media called him out
- He might have some signers remorse now
He should've done this already like others have done.

By the end of his career, deGrom will be a baseball Hall of Famer and his time with the Mets will be a big part of why.

Jacob deGrom has the opportunity to prove he can dominate regardless of what team he plays for

Not only is deGrom going to a new team for the first time in his career, he will also be switching leagues. Some players are able to thrive in one environment, but falter in others.

Jacob deGrom is one of the best pitchers of his generation and he'll look to continue his dominance with the Texas Rangers.

