Former New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez isn't enamored at the thought of Shohei Ohtani wearing his old number should the Los Angeles Angels' phenom sign with the Mets in free agency this winter.

Ohtani wears No. 17 with the Angels. Hernandez also wore No. 17 during his seven seasons with the Mets. The number was retired by the organization in appreciation for Hernandez's efforts in helping the ballclub win the 1986 World Series.

Stephanie Apstein @stephapstein Good exchange just now: Gary Cohen asked Keith Hernandez if he would let Shohei Ohtani wear No. 17 (retired for KH) if he signed with NYM.



KH: "Well, he couldn't."



GC: "With your permission he could."



KH: [Pause] "Don't ask."



GC: [Laugh] "I will drop the subject right there." Good exchange just now: Gary Cohen asked Keith Hernandez if he would let Shohei Ohtani wear No. 17 (retired for KH) if he signed with NYM.KH: "Well, he couldn't."GC: "With your permission he could."KH: [Pause] "Don't ask."GC: [Laugh] "I will drop the subject right there."

These days, Keith Hernandez is part of the New York Mets' television commentators. During Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Hernandez was asked by play-by-play man Gary Cohen as to whether he'd be okay with the Mets un-retiring No. 17 so Shohei Ohtani could wear it in the event that the 2021 American League MVP signs with New York this winter.

Hernandez deflected Cohen's inquiries in a brief conversation, as the former 17-year MLB veteran clearly did not approve of the idea.

AK Braves Fan @akdavemtp @stephapstein Awkward exchange. Counting chickens early - again. Why upon why would Ohtani play for the mets? Going from perennial loser to perennial loser makes no sense. @stephapstein Awkward exchange. Counting chickens early - again. Why upon why would Ohtani play for the mets? Going from perennial loser to perennial loser makes no sense.

Keith Hernandez was one of the finest first basemen of his era. He played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1974-1983, and was part of that team's World Series title team in 1982.

He was dealt to the New York Mets midway through the 1983 season, and switched numbers from No. 37, which he wore in St. Louis, to No. 17. Former Mets manager Casey Stengel wore No. 37, and the number had been retired before Hernandez joined the club.

With Shohei Ohtani projected to sign an MLB-record contract with some lucky team this coming offseason, no one knows if the possibility of having to change his number would make that much of a difference should the hitting/pitching superstar land a $50 million a year deal.

It may all be much ado about nothing. Ohtani has worn No. 17 with the Angels, but he has also worn different numbers in his career.

Jeff Albert @jeffreydalbert @stephapstein Ohtani wore number 11 in Japan and 16 in the WBC so I don’t think this is all that important to him @stephapstein Ohtani wore number 11 in Japan and 16 in the WBC so I don’t think this is all that important to him

Keith Hernandez still loved by New York Mets fans, who would also love to love Shohei Ohtani one day soon

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels waves to fans before a game against the Texas Rangers.

Ohtani has remained completely mute on his future plans after his contract with Los Angeles runs out at the end of this season.

All that is left is for the media and fans to speculate as to which team Ohtani will sign with next season, and whether the money will even be his main motivating factor.

