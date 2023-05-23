New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was none too pleased with first baseman Pete Alonso letting loose with the mother of all curse words on live television last week.

After Alonso hit a walk-off home run in an 8-7, 10-inning win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the MLB's leading homer hitter, let loose with a "Let's f*****g go, Mets!" during his postgame interview on the SNY Network that covers the team.

Showalter was asked about the F-bomb during an appearance on ESPN's "Michael Kay Show" on Tuesday.

Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized Michael Kay: "Did it bother you when Pete (Alonso) cursed on the field?"



Buck Showalter: “Of course it did.”



Buck Showalter: "Of course it did."

Buck Showalter said that Pete Alonso's cursing, even after a huge New York Mets' win, bothered him. He told Kay:

"It's not a good idea, and something I don't think you'll see happen again. I hope not. ... It's just the venue you put it in and the people that are listening. ... It's just unfortunate, because I don't want somebody's day at the ballpark to be less than it could be because of something someone heard."

Most Mets fans figure if Alonso keeps belting game-winning homers, Showalter should let him say whatever he pleases.

kinget13 @kinget132 @Metsmerized Somebody tell Buck that nobody cares @Metsmerized Somebody tell Buck that nobody cares

becoming-exceedingly-common buck L Metsmerized Online @Metsmerized Michael Kay: “Did it bother you when Pete (Alonso) cursed on the field?”



Buck Showalter: “Of course it did.”



Michael Kay: “Did it bother you when Pete (Alonso) cursed on the field?”Buck Showalter: “Of course it did.” https://t.co/NOe22ToHHR bucks whole brand is defending his players to the death but he jumped at the opportunity to scold pete alonso publicly for saying a curse word in the midsts of excitement and passion after a team winbecoming-exceedingly-common buck L twitter.com/metsmerized/st… bucks whole brand is defending his players to the death but he jumped at the opportunity to scold pete alonso publicly for saying a curse word in the midsts of excitement and passion after a team winbecoming-exceedingly-common buck L twitter.com/metsmerized/st…

Jason @NosajF518 @Metsmerized Pete has more passion than the rest of the Mets combined… @Metsmerized Pete has more passion than the rest of the Mets combined…

Pete Alonso is leading the majors with 17 homers entering Tuesday's slate of games. The New York Mets offensive leader is also fourth in MLB with 41 RBIs in 48 games.

Buck Showalter is in his second season of managing the team. He was named the National League Manager of the Year in 2022, the fourth time he has won the award. Showalter, 66, made his managerial debut in 1992 with the New York Yankees.

Many fans suggest that Showalter may be just a bit out of touch.

Diamond Tales @RSAdiamondtales @Metsmerized He’s an old man what do you expect, it’s better then doing cocaine and having hookers in the clubhouse like the 86 team @Metsmerized He’s an old man what do you expect, it’s better then doing cocaine and having hookers in the clubhouse like the 86 team 😂

Gordon @JuanNot1



Buck Showalter: “Of course it did.”



Buck year two has been annoying af. I d c.

Buck Showalter has managed the Yankees, Arizona Diamondbacks, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets. There was a three-year layoff between Showalter's last game with the Orioles and his first game with the Mets.

Nathan Loprete @NathanLoprete



Buck Showalter: “Of course it did.”



There's no way Buck gets a team motivated acting like this. Take a freaking hike.

Pete Alonso is on pace for an NL Most Valuable Player award if he keeps up his heavy hitting, although his current .228 batting average is 30 points below his career average. If it comes down to a choice between Showalter and Alonso, Mets fans are siding hard with Alonso.

New York Mets on a hot streak with Pete Alonso, Buck Showalter

Manager Buck Showalter, left, of the New York Mets talks with Pete Alonso.

The Mets have won seven of their past 10 games and enter Tuesday's game with a 25-23 record.

