According to reports, the New York Mets could sign veteran reliever Zack Britton. Buck Showalter, the Mets manager, is very familiar with the left-handed pitcher. He managed the Baltimore Orioles when Britton was a key part of their bullpen from 2011-2017.

He'd slot in nicely to a bullpen that features Edwin Diaz, one of the best closers in the league. He'd give the team another left-handed option out of the bullpen in late-game situations. On their current 40-man roster, they have Brooks Raley, Tayler Saucedo, and Zach Muckenhirn as their other leftys.

David Lennon @DPLennon One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets . Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets. Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training.

Britton underwent Tommy John surgery on September 9, 2021. He didn't make his 2022 season debut until September. He appeared in just three games for the New York Yankees before being shut down for the season.

He should be healthier next season. Mets fans want the team to take a chance on him. He's a reliable arm and it the wouldn't break the bank to sign him. He has shown the ability to be effective late in games.

"This would be a great move. One year deal with incentives" one fan explained.

Mayor Mike @MetsGuy79 @DPLennon This would be a great move. One year deal with incentives. @DPLennon This would be a great move. One year deal with incentives.

"Down for this as a 2nd lefty. Still would need another arm" another fan said.

Phill @MeekPhill_ David Lennon @DPLennon One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets . Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets. Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. Down for this as a 2nd lefty. Still would need another arm twitter.com/dplennon/statu… Down for this as a 2nd lefty. Still would need another arm twitter.com/dplennon/statu…

Sammy (no relation to Steve) Cohen @capnsammy @DPLennon Would not be a bad move at all considering they wouldn't need him to be even their 8th inning guy, so could very well be a lpw risk potential high reward type signing. Can't see him getting too much coming off TJS and his last 2 seasons @DPLennon Would not be a bad move at all considering they wouldn't need him to be even their 8th inning guy, so could very well be a lpw risk potential high reward type signing. Can't see him getting too much coming off TJS and his last 2 seasons

They see him as a low-risk, high-reward type of player. Given his injury history, he wouldn't require much money to sign. New York Mets fans would love to see the team offer him a one-year deal with incentives.

Timothy James @xTimboSlice15x David Lennon @DPLennon One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets . Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets. Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. I would love this twitter.com/dplennon/statu… I would love this twitter.com/dplennon/statu…

E CORE @E_C0RE David Lennon @DPLennon One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets . Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets. Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. If we can't get Chafin a one year deal for Britton isn't terrible twitter.com/DPLennon/statu… If we can't get Chafin a one year deal for Britton isn't terrible twitter.com/DPLennon/statu…

brian @BatyHOF David Lennon @DPLennon One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets . Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. One thing to watch for is a potential Zack Britton reunion with Showalter on #Mets. Britton was shut down by the Yankees last September after returning from TJ surgery, but should be back up to speed by spring training. Huge fan of this twitter.com/dplennon/statu… Huge fan of this twitter.com/dplennon/statu…

They also have their eyes set on left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin. But if they can't get him, they're turn their attention to Zack Britton. They're both left-handers and both would bring value to the bullpen.

A healthy Zack Britton could be gold for the New York Mets

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game One

The 12-year MLB veteran has had a good amount of success during his career. He's a two-time All-Star. He has also been the American League Reliever of the Year as well as the AL saves leader. Britton earned both of those awards during the 2016 season.

Zack Britton has posted a 3.13 ERA with 532 strikeouts throughout his career. He faced arm issues during his time with the New York Yankees. He threw over 60 innings just once in his five seasons with the club.

If healthy, the New York Mets could be getting an experienced lockdown reliever. They'll look to mold him into the dominant pitcher that he once was.

Poll : 0 votes