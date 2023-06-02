Bartolo Colon announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Friday. He played in the league for 21 years, competing for 11 different teams.

Colon made an impact on the New York Mets from 2014-2016. The team will hold a retirement ceremony for him on Aug. 26 at Citi Field.

Héctor Gómez @hgomez27



SOURCE: The New York Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Bartolo Colon on August 26th before a game where they will face the Angels at Citi Field.

Bartolo Colon made his first MLB appearance in 1997 and his last appearance in 2018. During those years, Colon compiled a 247-188 record, a 4.12 ERA and 2,535 strikeouts.

Colon was a four-time All-Star, won the American League Cy Young Award and was the AL wins leader in 2005. In 2016, he became the oldest player to hit his first career home run at the age of 42.

"The end of an era. Thanks for the memories Big Sexy!" one fan tweeted.

Nicky Walnuts @NLGembe11



"The end of an Era. Thanks for the memories Big Sexy!!"

"Legend," another fan tweeted.

Matt @ImGriz_



"Legend."

New York Mets fans are happy to see the team honoring Bartolo Colon. While he only played three seasons with the Mets, it was one of the longest stints he had with a single team during his career.

Neal D @neald_93



"Long live the king"

Colon, also known as "Big Sexy," was a fan favorite in New York. His retirement ceremony should draw a huge crowd of Mets fans and fans all over.

Bartolo Colon bounced around the league

Bartolo Colon

Bartolo Colon got his start in the league with the now-Cleveland Guardians in 1997. He spent six seasons with the Guardians until he was traded to the Montreal Expos. This started a flurry of short-lived stints with teams.

Before the 2023 season, he was traded to the Chicago White Sox, where he stayed for a year. After becoming a free agent, he signed with the Los Angeles Angels, where he stayed for four seasons. This was the time when he was most successful, winning the AL Cy Young Award along with being the wins leader.

After a few more years of bouncing around, he landed with the Mets. He was fantastic in New York, making highlight reel plays and handling himself at the plate.

After three seasons in New York, it was back to a couple more one-year deals for the righty until he signed with the Mexican League in 2020. 2021 was the last outing of his career as he announced his retirement on Friday.

