The New York Mets have designated catcher Tomas Nido for assignment after activating fellow backstop Omar Narvaez from the injured list. Nido has been with the Mets since 2017, operating largely in a backup capacity.

According to a report from the New York Post, the team will actively look to trade the 29-year-old MLB veteran in the next 10 days. With Narvaez returning to the lineup and Francisco Alvarez fulfilling the starting catcher duties, Nido became the odd man out.

According to a report from the New York Post, the team will actively look to trade the 29-year-old MLB veteran in the next 10 days.

Tomas Nido is a defensive specialist who has posted a .213 batting average in 274 career games with the New York Mets. This season, he is hitting just .125 with five runs and one RBI.

While Narvaez is far from an offensive juggernaut, he has compiled a .258 batting average over eight major league seasons.. He was also hitting .286 this season before being sidelined with a calf strain.

The expectation is the Mets will work out a trade that involves Nido.

Some fans have joked about trading him to the Long Island Ducks.

Most teams don't carry three catchers. Doing so would hamstring their roster flexibility. Rather than DFA Tomas Nido, the New York Mets could have optioned corner infielder Mark Vientos back to Triple-A Syracuse so he could play regularly. A more popular option among Mets fans would have been to designate DH Daniel Vogelbach for assignment instead of Nido.

Vogelbach is hitting just .216 with two home runs over 45 games this season, begging the question: "What would you say you do here?"

Some fans think this is a huge mistake when the Mets have the obvious possibility of designating Vogelbach for assignment. Even sending down Vientos makes more sense to some. A third catcher would allow Alvarez to DH plus maintain depth at a vulnerable position.

Some fans suggest the team should ditch Vogelbach too and pick up Tapia as a lefty bench bat because at least he can play the field.

Tomas Nido has more value on the trade market. That may have factored in to why the New York Mets DFA'd him instead than Vogelbach.

While no team in the majors is likely to trade for a designated hitter that is struggling at the plate, Nido has value as a defensive-minded catcher. Something is usually better than nothing.

Some expect the return for Nido to be minimal.

It's safe to say that a Nido trade return would not include Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani. Sorry, New York.





Some fans have joked about trading Nido for Ohtani.

Alvarez's surge spelled doom for Tomas Nido with the New York Mets

Tomas Nido #3 of the New York Mets throws out Nick Castellanos #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the third inning at Citi Field on May 31, 2023

Alvarez, just 21 years old, went on an offensive tear at the end of May. His batting average skyrocketted from .218 to .273. In the process, he cemented his role as the Mets' No. 1 catcher. He is hitless over the past week and his average has dropped back down to .237.

