As they continue to reshape their front office, the New York Mets on Wednesday announced that they have let go of Steve Martone, the special assistant to former general manager Billy Eppler. The team had hired Martone before the 2022 regular season.

Now with Eppler no longer with the New York Mets, it appeared like a matter of time before Martone would also be removed from the front office. Eppler and Martone had formed a strong working relationship during their years as employees of the New York Yankees organization

During their time with the Yankees, Eppler served as the scouting director before becoming assistant general manager. At the same time, Martone served as manager of pro scouting for the Bronx Bombers.

The two continued their partnership with the Los Angeles Angels. When Eppler became the general manager of the Angels, Martone joined him in Los Angeles as an assistant to the general manager.

Yet, in the wake of Martone's release, many fans of the Mets have celebrated the front office overhaul. After a disappointing 2023 campaign, New York fans are simply excited for a new direction and new vision for the club's future.

Eppler and Martone's removal comes in the wake of a dreadful season from the New York Mets

An interesting offseason awaits the Mets, who will not only be looking to fill their vacancies on the field but in the front office as well. After coming into the 2023 regular season with World Series aspirations, things quickly fell off for New York, sending the franchise into turmoil.

Injuries to key players and a disconnect between the roster and former manager Buck Showalter led to the Mets becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

Now, after selling off several of their veteran stars, including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, as well as overhauling their decision-makers, the team will enter a new era of baseball.