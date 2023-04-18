Former New York Mets staff ace Jacob deGrom got four starts for the Texas Rangers before being removed from a game due to injury.
The 34-year-old deGrom was removed from Monday's game at the Kansas City Royals due to right wrist soreness. He tossed four no-hit innings prior to his departure.
The 10-year MLB veteran signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers after nine years with the Mets. His tenure in New York had become as much about his myriad of injuries as it was his stunning dominance when healthy.
Given that Jacob deGrom was able to start just 38 games over his final three years with the team, the New York Mets pivoted to signing free agent pitcher Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86.86 million contract this past offseason, rather than commit to five years of a medically-uncertain deGrom.
When the Mets passed on deGrom, the Texas Rangers were waiting with open arms for the two-time National League Cy Young Award winner and 2014 NL Rookie of the Year.
It's been nearly two months since deGrom missed out on his first Spring Training start with the Texas Rangers after experiencing tightness in his side. Fears of that being a recurring injury dilemma have faded since.
However, given that deGrom was held to an average of just 12 starts per season due to compounding injuries over his last three seasons with the New York Mets, the medical specter will remain hovering over him for the foreseeable future.
However, while New York Mets fans taunt the Texas Rangers faithful over what they see as misplaced faith in the health of deGrom, they may want to look in the mirror.
Verlander is yet to throw a meaningful pitch for the Mets, having been sidelined since Opening Day with a teres major strain.
Jacob deGrom's nine years with the New York Mets included a myriad of dominant performances, but his win-loss record never seemed to match the numbers he would put up while on the mound. As a Met, he went 82-57 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, and 1,614 strikeouts.
Jacob deGrom bounced back from rough first start with Texas Rangers after nine years with New York Mets
Jacob deGrom's first start with the Rangers was nothing to write home about. He lasted just 3-2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs to the visiting Philadelphia Phillies. However, he had a 2.08 ERA in his two starts since entering Monday's game at Kansas City.