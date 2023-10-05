An interesting offseason awaits for the New York Mets, who will add General Manager to their list after Billy Eppler stepped down from the position on Thursday. Following the announcement that David Stearns was set to become the President of Baseball Operations, many felt that the clock was ticking on Eppler.

The introduction of Stearns as the President of Baseball Operations meant that Eppler would no longer be the top decision-maker for the Mets. It is a major move for the team's front office, who not only set a new MLB record for offseason spending but also witnessed the roster fail to reach the postseason.

Although the move came as a shock to some, the writing was on the wall for Eppler after such as disappointing 2023 campaign. It remains unclear what his future in the MLB will be.

Mets fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the news

"Good, fire them all ! Time for Stearns to run this organization HIS way and build a winning team"

Here are some more reactions from fans:

Billy Eppler's resignation as GM, although a shock, has evidently been lauded by some New York Mets fans who were hoping for a front-office shakeup. After manager Buck Showalter was fired by the team earlier last week, the resignation marks a new era of Mets baseball that fans are cautiously optimistic about.

A closer look at Billy Eppler's tenure with the New York Mets, including his reported dispute over Daniel Vogelbach's playing time

Billy Eppler has had a rich history in baseball, beginning his management career as the Assistant General Manager of the New York Yankees.

He held the position from 2012 to 2014, before landing his first General Manager position with the Los Angeles Angels in 2015. After being fired by the Angels following the 2020 season, Eppler was named the General Manager of the New York Mets prior to the 2022 season.

According to a report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, Eppler was directly responsible for the playing time of one of the team's most polarizing players. The player in question was Daniel Vogelbach.

It was reported that Eppler was insistent on keeping Vogelbach in the lineup, whereas both Buck Showalter and David Stearns were opposed to the idea.