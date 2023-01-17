The New York Mets' have cashed in hard this offseason, and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

Yesterday, the Metropolitans announced the signing of 27 international free agents during the 2023 international signing period, time given to every MLB team to poach international rookie talent.

While a fair share of these international players are unknown to the American public, youth is always welcome in the league. This is all a part of GM Belly Epler’s bigger plan of seeking “long-term success” rather than shadows of brilliance every now and then.

Jacob Resnick @Jacob_Resnick The Mets officially announced the signing of 27 international free agents yesterday.



Billy Eppler: "Today is an important part for our organization's continued strategy of long-term success … I can't wait for these players to start their journey to the big leagues."

GM Belly Epler once again reaffirmed the organization's strategy to invest in youth and give them a go in the big leagues.

“Today is an important part for our organization’s continued strategy of long-term success … I can’t wait for these players to start their journey to the big leagues,” Epler was quoted saying.

This historic offseason has seen them add Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga, Omar Narvaez, Jose Peraza, and David Robertson, while also re-signing Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX The Mets are making moves this free agency

Credit must be given to hedge fund manager and Mets owner Steve Cohen for this enthralling Mets' offseason. Under him, the team has a new vigor and is definitely not shy about dishing out massive contracts to attract talent.

New York Mets interested in signing Andrew McCutchen

The Mets' busy offseason is not yet over, as the team is still on the lookout for a fourth outfielder and has recently turned their interest towards Andrew McCutchen, reports The Post’s Jon Heyman.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

Mets considering Andrew McCutchen among 4th OF options

"Mets considering Andrew McCutchen among 4th OF options" - Jon Heyman, Twitter

While it is still unclear if the deal will go through, and if McCutchen is even interested in the role of a spare outfielder, it would be interesting to see him slide into this star-studded New York Mets' lineup.

McCutchen, 36, is coming off an inconsistent season with the Brewers and has lost some of that fire since he was a five-time All-Star with the Pirates.

