“What took so long?” - New York Mets honor former player who also played for the Boston Red Sox with a statue, players believe should have happened after his retirement

The New York Mets unveiled a statue of club legend Tom Seaver outside Citi Field on Friday morning before their home season opener against the Arizona Diambondbacks.

Seaver was a beloved figure among the Mets faithful. He spent 11 seasons with the Brooklyn-based team where he was an integral part of the organization, especially during their run in 1969 and most commonly known as the "Miracle Mets." Seaver passed away in 2020. He was 75.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner was honored with a ten-foot statue next to the Home Run Apple just outside Citi Field.

"It takes me back to being a kid. He is the icon of this franchise. It's everything we could've hoped for." - Gary Cohen via @ SNY TV

The move, however, drew a bit of criticism from his Mets teammates. There was a consensus that the Hall of Famer should have been honored sooner. Some of his former colleagues shared their thoughts:

"Well, I think it was too late. After he retired, they should've had one up there, because he was 'The Franchise.' I mean he was the best player we had." - Ed Kranepool

"I had the same reaction. When you finally heard about Tom Seaver Way and a statue to follow, my reaction was, 'What took so long?" - Ron Swoboda

"He was an artist on the mound. He was able to work hitters, and he pitched against some of the greatest players in the history of the game." - Art Shamsky

Ed Kranepool, Ron Swoboda, and Art Shamsky shared the dugout with Seaver in the New York Mets organization. The quartet was part of the Miracle Mets that won the franchise their first ever World Series title in 1969. That year, they defeated a Baltimore Orioles team who won a league-best 109 regular-season games in five World Series games.

Kranepool also added that it's a relief that Seaver has finally been honored after so many years of waiting.

"It's good that it was finally done. We could say it should've been done years before that, but I'm glad everybody's gonna appreciate it," Kranepool added.

Tom Seaver, a New York Mets legend retrospective

Tom Seaver in the final ever New York Mets home game at Shea Stadium

George Thomas "Tom" Seaver played in the Majors for 20 years. During that time, he has ammassed accolades and made records on all fronts. He was remembered more as a New York Mets legend because he spent 11 total seasons with the team. He was the ace in the Miracle Mets team that won the '69 World Series in a season in which he recorded a 25-7 record.

"Tom Seaver made his 15th opening-day start to break Christy Mathewson's record, April 9, 1985." - @ Baseball In Pics

After leaving the New York Mets, Seaver would go on to play for the Cincinnati Reds, a reunion year back at Brooklyn, the Chicago White Sox, and finally, ending his career with the Boston Red Sox. He was chosen as an All-Star 12 times, won the NL Cy Young Award thrice, was the NL wins leader thrice, got his number 41 retired by the Mets in 1988, and was inducted into both the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

Seaver is the only other pitcher to have 300 wins, 3,000 strikeouts, and an ERA of below 3.00; the other is Walter Johnson. When he retired in 1986, no one had more strikeouts or Cy Young Awards than him. It is just poetic that The Franchise, as he's also known, was honored on a home opening game as he's the holder of the most Opening Day start in MLB history with 16.

