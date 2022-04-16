"Our fans, they're waiting to embrace you and he gave them something to embrace him about" - New York Mets led by Francisco Lindor take NL West team back to school in home opener

The New York Mets played their first game at home in front of their fans yesterday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and they treated them to plenty of highlights. The Mets won the game behind their offense, winning by a score of 10-3.

The New York Mets started Chris Bassitt on the mound, and he once again impressed. Bassitt went six innings, allowing just one earned run and earning his second win of the season. In 12 innings pitched this season, Bassitt has a 0.75 ERA with 14 strikeouts.

The New York Mets may be missing their star pitcher Jacob deGrom to start the season, but this does not seem to be bothering the Mets, who are off to a 6-2 start. Shortstop Francisco Lindor had a big day at the plate, going 2-3 with two walks. Lindor, a switch-hitter, scored one home run from each side of the plate.

Queens is BUZZIN for the Mets 2 Home run game for Francisco Lindor today.Queens is BUZZIN for the Mets @GottaBelievePod 2 Home run game for Francisco Lindor today.Queens is BUZZIN for the Mets @GottaBelievePod https://t.co/e5XBGrgNuZ

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter spoke after the game about Lindor's breakout performance.

"Our fans, they’re waiting to embrace you and he gave them something to embrace him about.” More from Buck Showalter on Francisco Lindor's start at home:"Our fans, they’re waiting to embrace you and he gave them something to embrace him about.” https://t.co/ayhRneXZOA

It is good for Mets fans to see Lindor get off to such a good start this season after a disappointing 2021. Lindor is looking like his old self, when he was a part of the Cleveland Indians.

New York Mets offense shows up for home opener

Starling Marte celebrates his home run during the bottom of the eighth inning in yesterday's Mets home opener

The Mets offense erupted in yesterday's home opening win, led by Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte, who each homered. The Mets scored 10 runs and 12 hits. The team had six different players with at least one hit. Below is a video of the Mets highlights from their home opening victory.

The New York Mets looked like the team that was put together on paper. Everything seemed to be clicking together. While they played the struggling Arizona Diamondbacks, who sit with a 2-5 record and lost 110 games a season ago, they looked great regardless. If the Mets can get productivity like this from Francisco Lindor and Starling Marte to go along with their pitching, the rest of the league had better watch out.

