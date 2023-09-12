The New York Mets have struggled behind Buck Showalter this season. They sit near the bottom of the National League East division with a 65-78 record, 28.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves.

The front office blew things up during the trade deadline, trading Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and other position players. They have their eyes set on the future.

Regarding the future, rumors have been swirling involving Showalter's commitment to the team next season. Many around the league would not be surprised if the Mets went in another direction for next season.

"I don't think about those things," Buck Showalter said. "This is not the time and place for my mind to be going there"

Buck Showalter did not go into much detail when asked about his future. He does not think right now is the time and place to think about it. He has a team to manage, even if they do not have much to play for this season.

Showalter's contract runs through next season. However, many teams will either give their manager an extension or fire them the season before their contract expires.

What's in store for Buck Showalter and New York Mets next season?

The New York Mets will hire David Stearns as their president of baseball operations once the season comes to an end. He will bring his impressive track record to New York after spending time with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Hiring Stearns is great for the team. He has done a lot for the Brewers, who do not have the biggest payroll in the league. It is being reported that general manager Billy Eppler will stay on, keeping the same role.

The only thing that has not been established is Buck Showalter's future. It is worth noting that Brewers manager Craig Counsell is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Stearns could consider hiring Counsell as the Mets manager, as the two have a close relationship. However, rumors have circulated that Counsell could consider taking next season off and spending time with his family.

One thing that is certain is that the Mets have underperformed this year, but all of that cannot be directed solely at Showalter. He had to deal with losing arguably the best closer in baseball during the World Baseball Classic when Edwin Diaz went down. On top of that, the starting pitching rotation could never get the ball rolling.

This will be a situation New York Mets fans will want to keep an eye on.