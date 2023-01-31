New York Mets manager Buck Showalter has opened up on Jacob deGrom's exit from the franchise, with the pitcher choosing the Texas Rangers as his next team.

Jacob deGrom made his MLB debut for the Mets in 2014, and after spending nine seasons with the team, he has decided to start afresh. deGrom had a great run with the Mets and was selected as an All-Star on four out of nine occasions.

Speaking to NJ.com, Showalter said:

"Everyone would’ve liked to have Jake. We had a chance and took steps to make it happen. But Texas made him a lengthier offer."

The Mets head coach revealed that he talked to deGrom, and this is what the pitcher had to say to him:

"'Someday I’d like to sit down with you and explain what really happened. I really thought I’d be back there.'"

However, Showalter seems to have made peace with the move. He continued:

''I’ll take him at his word, but I think it’s pretty simple: the Rangers made him an offer that was light-years ahead of everyone else. Plus there’s no state income tax (in Texas) and he was looking for a place to spread out. He’s got it. Jake will be happy there and he’ll pitch well. He was great to have around, he was always good with me. But the thing is, Jake is from rural central Florida. He just wants to be left alone to pitch. We’ll miss him, but I can’t dwell on it at this point.''

The New York Mets have replaced the ace pitcher with last year's World Series winner Justin Verlander from the Houston Astros on a two-year deal. Showalter is confident their new signing will be able to fill the void created by Jacob deGrom's exit.

Jacob deGrom's Rangers contract breakdown

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches against the Texas Rangers in the bottom of the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 6, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

The 34-year-old star pitcher decided to opt out of the final year of his contract with the Mets, giving up on a player option worth $30.5 million. He signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Texas Rangers worth $185 million.

According to The Athletic, he is set to earn $30 million in his first season with the franchise. The next two seasons will see him pocket $40 million, and in the final two seasons, he will $38 million and $37 million, respectively.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the contract also includes a conditional sixth-year option, which, if triggered, could take the total deal to $222 million.

