"You know we're on pace to set an all-time record for hit by pitches?"- New York Mets manager Buck Showalter is not pleased with the amount of times his team has been hit by pitches

The New York Mets have been hit by pitches an incredible 45 times this season, leading all of baseball. The team is projected to have 112 hit by pitches this season, which would bypass the all-time record set by the Cincinnati Reds a season ago. Showalter spoke on the issue and is concerned about the health of his players.

SNY @SNYtv "You know we're on pace to set an all-time record for hit by pitches? That's a lot of trips to the X-ray room."



- Buck Showalter "You know we're on pace to set an all-time record for hit by pitches? That's a lot of trips to the X-ray room."- Buck Showalter https://t.co/Xr08MePUuP

"You know we're on pace to set an all-time record for hit by pitches? That's a lot of trips to the X-ray room." - Buck Showalter via SNY

Showalter has been visibly upset throughout the season about the way in which his players have been getting plunked by pitches. The series against the St. Louis Cardinals back in late April illustrated the team's frustration and ultimately led to an all-out brawl between the two teams.

Gary Sheffield Jr. @GarysheffieldJr The uptick in hit-by-pitches with slippery baseballs has turned into a Cardinals/Mets brawl

The uptick in hit-by-pitches with slippery baseballs has turned into a Cardinals/Mets brawl https://t.co/UsiCQISQIs

"The uptick in hit-by-pitches with slippery baseballs has turned into a Cardinals/Mets brawl" - Gary Sheffield Jr.

After the benches clearing incident, Showalter defended his team for what has happened to them all season. Clearly, Showalter and the Mets are sick and tired of being hit. Here is a full breakdown explaining the Mets' frustration.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Cardinals coach tackles Mets player during "brawl", a breakdown Cardinals coach tackles Mets player during "brawl", a breakdown https://t.co/7CplNNtBMo

"Cardinals coach tackles Mets player during 'brawl', a breakdown" - Jomboy

While most of the HBPs have had little to no intent, it does make you wonder if there is something else going on.

New York Mets host Miami for weekend series

Mark Canha belted a game-tying two-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers last night.

The New York Mets wrapped up a key three-game series against their fellow National League contender, the Milwaukee Brewers, in Queens. The Mets took two out of three from the Brew Crew and have now won their second straight series. Last night, the Mets came all the way back to erase a three-run defecit to defeat the Brewers by a score of 5-4.

The New York Mets will continue their homestand at Citi Field this weekend as they host the Miami Marlins for an intradivision matchup. The Marlins come into the series with a record of 28-33, 12 games behind the Mets in the NL East.

This is the last series before the Mets go on the road for five games next week.

Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Marlins to open the series. Lopez is on pace for his first ever All-Star appearance. This season, he has a 4-2 record with a 2.30 ERA. He goes up against Mets starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, who is 7-2 with a 3.93 ERA. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far